DES MOINES – It was a matter of who blinked first.
Neither Atlantic-CAM’s Kadin Stutman nor his opponent in Saturday’s Iowa Class 2A 170-pound state championship battle, Sioux City Heelan’s Ethan DeLeon, were giving an inch.
Typical of 1-vs.-2 battles.
Each one had scored an escape in the first 5-1/2 minutes of the match, Stutzman when, after choosing down to open the second period, DeLeon conceded the escape to go neutral, and then the top-ranked Crusader after he got out of the down position moments into the third period.
Finally, with 18 seconds left and neither still giving an inch, DeLeon was penalized a point for stalling. Stutzman blocked DeLeon’s final few attempts to score a takedown, including one seconds before time expired, and then earned the right to celebrate.
Two years ago, Stutzman didn’t even reach the district meet. A year ago, he earned a state tournament trip but, after winning his first-round match, was pinned twice and eliminated.
None of that matters now. He’s a state champion.
“It means everything,” said Stutzman, sweat-drenched but happy. “I dedicated my life for this last year. Everything. So much time in the offseason, even before the pre-season I was in the room. Worked hard during the season, our coach pushes us so hard at one of the toughest schools in the state, just because of our conditioning and I think that really showed in the last match.”
Indeed, the match came down to who would blink first.
“I couldn’t get him out of his stance,” said Stutzman. “He would just sit there in front of me. I would just whittle him down and eventually got that stall call at the end. You can’t just sit there.”
On the decision to open the second period by giving up the escape point: “He knew he couldn’t ride me. If anything happened, I’d just shoot right back up.”
To DeLeon’s credit, he did try a couple of scrambles to get at Stutzman, but the Trojan senior had the answer every time.
“Getting that whizzer and controlling that far wrist pulling up and pushing down with my foot and keeping my head in the hole ... ,” he said.
Stutzman joins a rich history in Trojan wrestling lore.
Since Atlantic and CAM’s programs came together, there have been two other state titleholders: Darrian Schwenke, the 126-pound champion from 2014; and John McConkey, the 285-pound champion in 2018. Atlantic’s other champions were Robert Burrows in 1981 and Tyler Blum in 2004. CAM separately had Brian Follmann in 1992, Garrett South in 2001 and Clarke Gerlock in 2003.
Stutzman finished his high school career with a 168-34 record.
“Kadin’s a kid who came and was varsity as a freshman, worked hard and had some disappointments along the way. I think that made him stronger,” said coach Tim Duff of the third state champion he’s coached for Atlantic-CAM. “As he moved through his career, you could see him gaining more and more confidence and move through this season.
“He was a kid we looked to be a leader for us. It’s awesome for him and his entire family. A lot goes into standing at the top of the podium and just the amount of time and effort he’s made, his family’s made and I’m just excited for him and it’s just awesome for the entire program,” he continued.
Stutzman’s win also continues a line of success in the family. Dillon Cox, who placed third in 2014 at 120, was watching with Stutzman’s teammates and several other assistant coaches. Carter Cox, the Class 2A 113-pound runner-up in 2016 who’s now wrestling for Cumberland University, won a Mid-South Conference title Saturday in Bowling Green, Ky., earning a spot at the NAIA National Championships in March.
“Wrestling with them, I learned so much,” Stutzman said. “They’re little guys, so I learned a lot of my scrambling from them. My oldest brother (Dillon, an assistant coach for the Trojans) rolls jujitsu and that helps out a lot, and it’s just different feels especially with Carter being at the college level. It helps out a lot.”
The aggressive attitude comes in the mind, he said.
“It took a long time to pull the trigger in my head and figure out I am the best one in the state of Iowa,” he said. “Last year didn’t end how I wanted it to, and I didn’t even end up on the podium. I hit it hard. I knew it was time to kick it into overdrive. I’ve got one more year left and do everything I can, freestyle, Greco, pre-season practices and Powerhouse.
“My season started two months prior, and the grind sucks sometimes, but right now I’m loving it.”
THREE MEDALISTS
All told, it was a very successful weekend for the Trojan wrestling program, where three of the six state qualifiers came away with medals.
Atlantic-CAM’s two Day 1 winners, Aiden Smith and Ethan Follmann each finished in the top six after dropping their respective consolation semifinal matches.
Smith, a 106 pounder, finished his freshman year with a 51-10 record after a loss in the fifth-place match, a 7-4 decision to Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Ethan Skoglund, after dropping his consolation semifinal to West Liberty’s Colin Casaday.
Follmann, a three-time state qualifier, finished his high school career with a fifth-place finish at 126. It was the same finish as a year ago for the 51-12 senior. He shook off a pin in his consolation semifinal to record a 12-3 major decision of Davenport Assumption’s Derrick Bass.
“Aiden, a freshman, placing at 106 pounds, not only to get the experience but to win a medal,” said Duff. “That’s difficult to do as a freshman but it just shows how special of a wrestler he can be if he can continue to improve.
“And then Ethan Follmann, as a senior to win his second medal ... he got banged up a little bit in the quarterfinal, twisted up a knee and wrestling on one leg in the semis, he gutted it out to finish the tournament, all the way to fifth place,” the coach said. “It’s exciting to see him win another medal and finish his last match and scored a pin to remember his time at Wells Fargo. A super kid, and he’s going to do good things in life because of the character he has.”
And with three juniors – Easton O’Brien, Brian South and Brenden Casey – back next year to join Smith in what will hopefully be another return to state, the 2022-2023 Atlantic-CAM wrestling season could shape up to be very special once again.
The Trojans finished ninth in the team standings with 48 points, and were among two teams with finalists from the Hawkeye Ten. Glenwood had two finalists, with Matthew Beem (126) and and CJ Carter (195) each finishing second.