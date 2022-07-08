GLENWOOD – This was about as heroic and strong of an effort shown by Atlantic’s baseball team this season.
The Trojans were without two of their starting regulars, Ethan Sturm and Carter Pellett, due to injuries suffered in their regular-season finale earlier this week against Bondurant-Farrar.
Against a pitcher and defense that dominated them earlier this season, the Trojans showed they could turn the tables and make them look not as sharp.
They just couldn’t get the key run when they needed it.
Glenwood, unable to cash in on opportunities for the first six innings, finally came through, using a three-run outburst to rally past the Trojans 3-2 in an Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 quarterfinal heartbreaker.
The Trojans got just three hits off Rams’ starter Kayden Anderson, who earlier this season made them perfect-game victims. This time, the Trojans were able to force him to issue four walks, and the defense behind Anderson was a bit rattled at times.
The Trojans got on the board first, that coming in the third inning. Nolan Waters reached on a base hit, and Easton O’Brien got on after a throwing error to first sent both he and Waters into scoring position. Proehl hit a sacrifice fly to deep center, and Waters scooted home for the first run. McLaren’s double to center brought home O’Brien, and that’s how things stood until the sixth inning.
Lane Nelson pitched well through five innings, but the Rams finally got him to issue three walks in the bottom of the sixth, the last of which brought home the first run. Jason Colpitts hit a single to left to bring in pinch runner Tyler Harger, and Nolan Clarke raced home on a passed ball off Trojan reliever Wyatt Redinbaugh.
Colpitts, in relief of Anderson who hit his 110-pitch limit, issued a two-out walk before finally getting a game-ending strikeout.
The Trojans’ heroic effort fell just a bit short.
Atlantic ended the season 9-18. Glenwood moves on to face Harlan, a 2-0 winner over Carroll in the bottom half of the Substate 8 bracket. Council Bluffs Lewis Central downed Clarke 13-0 and Creston held off Denison-Schleswig 5-4 to complete the upper half of the bracket.
Sturm, McLaren, Redinbaugh and Nelson all finished their high school careers in style. With a good group of underclassmen coming up, coach Joe Brummer has a lot to look forward to in the future.
Glenwood 3, Atlantic 2
Iowa Class 3A substate quarterfinal at Glenwood
Atlantic – 002 000 0 – 2 3 1
Glenwood – 000 003 X – 3 10 4
Lane Nelson, Wyatt Redinbaugh (6) and Redinbaugh, Clevi Johnson; Kayden Anderson, Jason Colpitts (6) Nolan Little. W-Anderson. L–Nelson. 2 or more hits: Glen – Colpitts 3; Atl – none. 2B: Atl – Garrett McLaren; Glen – Colpitts, Evan Sorgel. RBI: Atl – Jayden Proehl, G. McLaren; Glen – Trent Patton, Colpitts.