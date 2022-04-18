Addie DeArment’s mother was big into running.
The former Shannon Worth was a big runner and competed at Wartburg College, and by her daughter’s account did a pretty good job.
“She kind of inspired me to do it in middle school and it’s stuck with me ever since,” said DeArment, reflecting on what got her into competing in both track and cross country.
Her aunts were pretty good, too. Missy was a state champion 4x200-meter relay runner back in the late 1980s while Lindsey also competed in the sport as a sprinter but her main focused on basketball.
Long distance running “is kind of what I excelled at. I don’t have very much foot speed, so the distance is where I try to stay,” said DeArment, who began competing in track in seventh grade.
As a senior, DeArment hopes to accomplish a lot, both personally and as a team leader.
“Just keeping the team positive and making sure we’re all cheering each other on at practice and at meets,” she said, “(and) paying attention to who’s running, and (knowing that) some of the practices and workouts can be tough.
“We just need to remember to stay positive and we’ve done a really good job of that so far.”
As the team’s lone senior, she leads workouts, helps decide other little things such as what they’ll wear each meet day, leading the warm-up routines and so forth. With COVID-19 eliminating two seasons’ worth of indoor meets, DeArment is the lone veteran who has previously run in such a meet, so she had to help guide her teammates and tell them what to expect.
DeArment was part of the girls’ state cross country team her freshman year, in the fall of 2018. She recalls the experience as being a lot of fun, and how much she learned from the team’s two seniors, Karsyn Rush and Ashley Wendt, and had Taylor McCreedy as the top runner.
“Looking back now, it’s kind of crazy to see the times we were running. We got seventh in the state, which is pretty incredible,” said DeArment. Wendt and Rush “really set the stone on how important it was to be a close-knit team and they really taught all of us how important is and how it affects your running being close with the girls.”
She didn’t get to run a lot her senior year due to injuries, but ran a great race her final time out at the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet at Lakeview Country Club near Winterset.
“It was devastating to me, being my senior year and cross country has been such a big part of my life all throughout high school. But I’m glad I got it figured out and got a couple meets toward the end,” she said.
DeArment and fellow senior cross country teammate Aspen Niklasen carried the traditions, leadership and lessons on. And now, with her being the lone senior on coach Matt Mullenix’s girls’ track team, DeArment is the one to help lead the way.
DeArment has also been a competition dancer, and hopes to try out for the dance squad at Iowa State University. Her lifelong passion “has opened so many doors for me and it’s definitely my favorite thing to do. I’ve been doing it for so long and it’s just really fun.”
Currently, DeArment is involved in National Honor Society, where she’s the vice-president, and is the senior class president. Previously, she also helped with the boys’ basketball team as a manager.
“It’s really important to be involved. It branches out to so many new people and I’ve met all my best friends through the activities I’ve been involved with. It keeps you busy,” she said.
At Iowa State, DeArment plans to major in elementary education.
“I was a volunteer at Washington (Elementary) every morning and I bounce around to different classes and I love working with the kids,” she said. “I always kind of wanted to be a teacher but it stuck with me whenever I wanted to help others.”
She things the world of her teammates.
“I love my teammates. They really push me, especially those distance girls that I’ve grown close to,” she said, noting other distance runners such as Mariah and Hailey Huffman, Ava Rush, Claire Pellett, Claire Wiederstein and Mariah Hadley. “All of those girls are so positive and it’s really nice to have a close group of girls to stick with me through those hard workouts.
“The distance and sprinters don’t always have the same workouts but if they’re sprinting by us, we always go, ‘Yay! Good job girls.’ A lot of those girls have really improved, and it’s really nice to have (Jada Jensen and Aubrey Guyer, from soccer) ... they’ve helped us out a lot.”
Mullenix and assistant coach Derek Hall have also been an inspiration.
“They emphasize the speed part of distance and a lot of times I feel the speed part of distance is overlooked. A lot of coaches think you should just run the miles, but it’s not always about that, and that’s what we’ve been working on a lot is speed.”
It’s important, with the memory of the pandemic-related shutdowns and current world events, to never take anything for granted.
“That sophomore year with my track season lost, I wouldn’t say hurt but it put a wrench in my training and it was hard to get back into it after that,” said DeArment. “It’s important to run every race like it’s your last because you never know what’s going to happen.
“Just enjoy (high school), because it goes by really fast,” she concluded. “I still feel like I’m a freshman but it goes by fast ... so go out for what you can.”