ATLANTIC – The 2021 Tournament of Champions had lots of excitement on championship Sunday.
Ross Martens was a stroke behind after Day 2, using four birdies in a five-hole stretch, and six total, to rally past Zach Christianson and win the TOC championship. That put the Adel resident, whose home course is River Valley Golf Course, up four strokes ahead of Atlantic’s Christianson to win with a 204.
Two playoff holes were needed to secure a winner in the Senior Division, but in the end, Del Miller’s push on the back nine had him defeating defending champion Ron Peterson, forcing a playoff. It took to the second hole before Miller birdied and Peterson bogeyed, giving Miller the win.
Rick Thompson, a past champion and defending champion, took home another title with a round of 67, pushing by past champion John Willmore.
All three are back as the 64th annual competition of Atlantic’s most prestigious golf event, and one of southwest Iowa’s biggest and best-known, sets to tee off this weekend.
The annual three-day event is Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14, at Atlantic Golf & Country Club.
NEW FEATURES
The past few weeks have been busy for Matt Mullenix, who along with Doug Leonard serves as a co-director for the annual tournament, which this year has drawn 102 golfers. That’s up from 84 golfers a year ago, and the largest field of golfers in at least the past 10 years.
A change to the format has more golfers than in at least the past 10 years.
“We’ve changed the format as far as the ability to get into the tournament,” he said. “We’ve made it an open tournament where you had to win or be invited back now it’s an open event and anybody from anywhere in the country or around the state or Midwest can come and golf.”
Other new features include prizes for the low 18-hole round scores from Days 1 and 2, a long-drive contest on Friday, and on Saturday a contest where a drive closest to the pin on Hole 15 will also get a prize. The Open Division will be flighted, providing an opportunity for more golfers to come away with winnings.
The annual Ham-Am, a best-ball formatted event that serves as a prelude for the TOC, has been dropped for this year.
Mullenix cited the contributions of Leonard and others who have assisted in planning for this year’s event, including Christianson, Jeff Goergen and Dustin McLaren.
“I feel like we’ve had some great (businesses) who’ve stepped up to help sponsor the tournament this year,” said Mullenix, “We hope the next few years we can build and build on this year. One thing we don’t want to lose is the hospitality we have at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club. It’s not just the camaraderie of golfers, but the community that makes them feel welcome in town, and it’s a big reason they keep coming back.
First tee-offs each day are at 8:30 a.m. The pairings for first day competition were unveiled Tuesday. Awards will be presented at about 4 p.m. Sunday, after the final scores are tabulated.
Live tee times, results and pairings may be tracked at www.theagcc.com.
DIVISIONAL RACES
Championship Division: Three of the last four TOC champions, and seven winners from the past 10 years, will be on the links, including Martens. It was that streak of birdies, on the seventh, eighth, 10th and 11th holes, that boosted him to last year’s title.
One of the top golfers looking to unseat Martens is 2020 winner Matt Weresh, who held off a strong comeback bid by Christianson. Christianson is a two-time runner up who also returns to the field and will be seeking his first title.
Other recent champions who are back are Brad Hartkopf (2013), Chris Nelson (2014), Alex Bireline (2016), Andrew Martin (2017) and Derek Jacobsen. Jeff Gude and Ben Renaud, who rounded out the 2021 top 4, will also be in the hunt. Recent Atlantic High School standouts in the field include Matt Gearheart, Drey Newell, Jake Olsen and Ben Renaud
Senior Division: Miller and Peterson are the headliners of returning golfers in this division. Darron Baker, who won the division in 2018-2019 and finished in a tie for runner-up honors a year ago, is also in the field, as is 2012 Open winner Rick Carter.
Super Senior Division: Rick Thompson is back seeking another title. Last year’s runner up John Willmore is in the field along with past Open winner Dick Scybert.