Atlantic and Glenwood split a Hawkeye Ten Conference doubleheader back on June 20.
In Game 1 of their doubleheader and the score tied 1-1 in the top of the seventh, the Trojans used a so-called “pickle play” to draw attention to the Rams’ defense. With runners at the corners, Easton O’Brien made his move to second base, and while the infield was focused on him, Garrett McLaren began running home. The throw to the plate was off the mark and landed near the backstop, allowing O’Brien to score the insurance run in an eventual 3-1 victory.
The nightcap saw Glenwood achieve perfection, as ace pitcher Kayden Anderson needed just 48 pitches to record a perfect game at the Trojans’ expense, winning 12-0 in five innings. Seven Trojans struck out, while the pitchers issued four walks and gave up 11 hits.
That’s the tale of how those two games went.
The third one will be a different tale, and the one thing that for sure has yet to be written: Who’ll win?
That’s what will be decided as this time, much more is on the line for Atlantic and Glenwood in tonight’s Iowa Class 3A substate quarterfinal – the opening round, if you will – at Glenwood.
The Trojans (9-17) drew the No. 6 seed in Substate 8, and will travel to the third-seeded Rams’ field for a 7 p.m. first pitch. The Rams enter 17-9 after they spoiled Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s bid for a perfect Hawkeye Ten Conference run Monday night, 11-7.
The Trojans are coming off a 9-2 loss to Bondurant-Farrar in their regular-season finale. Jackson McLaren had two hits, while Carter Pellett had a solo home run. Jayden Proehl also scored in the game. Earlier this week, Atlantic was playing Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, leading 5-0 in the fourth inning when the game was stopped due to storms rolling through the area; it’ll not be completed.
As for tonight’s game, here’s what to expect:
Atlantic: The offense has been led this season by Wyatt Redinbaugh (.347, 25 hits including six extra-base hits, one home run, 15 RBI) and Jackson McLaren (.329, 23 hits, 12 RBI). Pellett is the power-hitter, with 13 of his 19 hits going for extra bases, four of those home runs. Pellett, Garrett McLaren, Jayden Proehl and Tanner O’Brien all have 12 or more RBIs. The Trojans have stolen 53 bases in 61 attempts. The defense has committed 62 errors, or just over two per game.
Statistically, sophomore Nolan Waters has the staff-best ERA with a 4.08 in 24 innings worked; he’s struck out 16 and walked 17, and has a 2-0 record. Garrett McLaren also has a 2-0 record and a 4.14 ERA, sitting down 23 batters against 22 free passes in 22 innings. Proehl has a staff-best 43 strikeouts; he and Redinbaugh both have more than 35 innings worked.
Glenwood: The Rams have some strong hitters in the lineup, with 85 of their 253 hits going for extra bases. Anderson has a team-best six home runs and a .494 batting average, and his 30 RBIs are also a Rams’ best. Also with more than 20 RBIs: Trent Patton (27), Jason Colpitts (24), Jayme Fritts (23) and Evan Soergel (20). They’ve been successful on 72 of 80 base-stealing attempts, and their defense has just 45 errors.
While Anderson has the perfect game against Atlantic, the Rams might turn to Risto Lapalla, who took the loss against Atlantic in a relief role; Lapalla (6-2) has a 2.08 ERA, striking out 33 and walking 30 in 37 innings. Anderson (5-2) has a 3.72 ERA with 50 strikeouts and just 14 walks in 37.2 innings worked. The other choice might be Jayme Fritts, with a 3.03 ERA and 31 K’s against 30 walks.
LOOKING AHEAD
The winner of tonight’s game will return Monday to face either second-seeded Harlan (23-7) or Carroll (1-25), which square off tonight at Harlan. The semifinal game will likely be at Harlan.
The upper half of the bracket has top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Council Bluffs Lewis Central (28-3) hosting Clarke (1-22), and Creston (13-15) welcoming Denison-Schleswig (10-20) in the 4-5 matchup.
The substate final will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, likely at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs.