The Riverside volleyball team made history a year ago by reaching the Iowa Class 1A state volleyball tournament.
They were beaten in the first round, but the Lady Dawgs return a lot of strong talent, and that's helped vault coach Brooke Flathers' team into the top 5 of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's pre-season rankings.
The Lady Dawgs are ranked fifth in the first Class 1A rankings, issued Monday afternoon by the IGHSAU.
Senior Elyssa Amdor (144 kills, 219 digs), and juniors Sophia Taylor (150 kills, 58 blocks) and Elly Henderson (127 blocks, 53 blocks) return a potent part of the offense, while junior Ayla Richardson had 67 ace serves, 736 assists and 154 digs. All were crucial parts of a program that went 33-6, including a Western Iowa Conference tournament runner-up finish state quarterfinal loss to Springville.
Defending state champion Ankeny Christian is No. 1 in the first poll in Class 1A. Other No. 1s are Dike-New Hartford in Class 2A, Class 3A's Des Moines Christian, Class 4A's Clear Creek Amana and Waukee Northwest in Class 5A.
Besides Riverside (WIC) and Des Moines Christian (West Central Activities Conference), other ranked teams from area conferences include Council Bluffs St. Albert (Class 1A No. 7), Carroll Kuemper Catholic (Class 2A No. 6), Red Oak (Class 3A No. 10) and Council Bluffs Lewis Central (Class 4A No. 7) from the Hawkeye Ten; and Treynor (Class 2A No. 9) from the WIC.