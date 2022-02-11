ANITA – Four players were in double figures as CAM recovered from trailing early to take a comfortable 75-64 victory over Nodaway Valley to close out the regular season.
Cade Ticknor had a team-high 21 points, 13 of those in the first half, while Seth Hensley had 18, Lane Spieker 12 and Joe Kauffmann 11 to contribute to the victory.
The Cougars were behind 9-6 at about the five minute mark before going on a 12-0 run over the next four minutes to take control. The lead got to as much as 17 in the second half on a couple of occasions, the last being 70-53 with five minutes left.
Avery Phillippi had a game-high 24 to lead the Wolverines, who finished 8-13.
CAM (13-8) will host IKM-Manning in their opening round Iowa Class 1A district contest Monday at Anita. Exira-EHK will play Nodaway Valley in the early game, at 6:30 p.m.