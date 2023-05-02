ATLANTIC – A breezy morning turned into adjustments for the Atlantic girls’ golf team.
Whatever adjustments they made at the Trojans’ home Betty Heflin Invitational worked, as the Trojans defended the Atlantic Golf & Country Club course and won the meet title.
With a score of 383 and paced by medalist Belle Berg, the Trojans finished with a 383 at Tuesday’s meet, seven strokes in front of Clarinda and 11 in front of ADM.
Berg had an 84, finishing with a 40 on the front nine.
“I just hit everything and did it right,” said Berg. “My putts just dropped and I didn’t even expect to put it in the hole, I just expected to get it close so I could get an easy second putt, but they just dropped, so that helped a lot.
“It was super windy so that affects your game, your putting and driving so you’ve got to keep it low,” she continued. “When you’re on the green, you’ve got to adjust for wind.”
Lexi Noelck finished 10th with a 98, while Makenna Schroeder’s 99 had her 13th and also under 100. Other scores were Abby Muller with a 102, McKenna Sonntag with a 106 and Abby Smith with a 110.
A nice day for sure, especially given the conditions.
“Overall, we’re very pleased with the way the kids shot,” said coach Kathy Hobson. “We had three scores under 100, and Belle’s score of 84 was fantastic for these conditions ... and that was a big plus. She stayed ahead of the Carroll Kuemper girl (Addy Beiter), which she was excited about. She just played steady-eddy all the way through.
“We made some adjustments and went to more comfortable clubs that we’d initially would like to see them hit ... and in the long run, it paid off for us,” she said.
The Trojan girls are at the Sioux City East Invitational today, at Whispering Creek Golf Course. There, they’ll see a few Iowa Class 4A teams and those who play a metro schedule, which present their unique challenge. Hobson said the team will be without Berg or Muller due to school commitments, so other golfers will be asked to step up.
The Hawkeye Ten Conference meet is Monday at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison.
BOYS TAKE 7th
Over at Nishna Hills Golf Course for their invitational, the Atlantic boys were paced by Tristan Hayes, whose round of 75 was good for fifth-place in the individual standings.
The Trojans finished seventh overall with a 331, third among the Hawkeye Ten Conference teams. As with the girls, since a majority of the conference schools were there, the meet was a preview of the conference meet, Thursday at Atlantic Golf & Country Club.
Other Atlantic scores were Roth Den Beste and Sam Brosam, each with an 85, Hudson McLaren with an 86, and Trevan Hansen and Tate Niklasen each with 88s.
Coach Ed Den Beste said he was hoping for a top five finish, and missed by just a few strokes.
“Tristan Hayes shot very well today,” said Den Beste. “Good to see him put down one of his best scores this year at our meet. Roth had too many double bogeys today. Finished with a great putt on 13 for birdie. Good to see Sam have a better day as well. Just wish he could have finished the last two holes better. Hudson was disappointed in his score. He will get it turned around. Trevan and Tate also didn’t have their best games today. One or two holes really hurt their score.”
Knoxville won the team title with a 301. The Panthers were paced by an outstanding two-under score by Evan Smith and his 67. He finished five strokes ahead of ADM’s Easton Korell.