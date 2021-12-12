OAKLAND – Of the five area finalists at Saturday’s Riverside Invitational, it was Denver Pauley who rose to the top.
The AHSTW senior pinned his way through the 170-pound weight class, never needing to go past the midway point of the second period to record three pins. That included a big pinfall win over Clarinda’s Karson Downey in the championship match.
Pauley got the early advantage over Downey and nearly got a pin in the first 40 seconds, only for Downey to eventually escape. No problem, as Pauley got a takedown 29 seconds into the second period and this time didn’t let Downey get away to go to 10-1 on the season.
AHSTW’s other championship-match entrant was Hayden Fischer at 138 pounds. The Viking senior picked up a pair of pins and a major decision to earn a rematch against Sean Thompson of Logan-Magnolia, whom he pinned at a dual meet Dec. 2.
Thompson this time returned the favor. After an action-packed second period that saw Fischer record a pair of escapes and a takedown, Thompson took control in the third and worked a takedown into a pinfall win at 5:15.
Riverside had a pair of finalists in Jace Rose (126) and Nolan Moore (152), with both falling. Rose got a pair of pinfall wins to get to the title match before falling to West Sioux’s Cameron Clark 5-2. Moore got a tough 4-2 win over ACGC’s Cayden Jensen to advance to the title match, where he was pinned by Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz.
Audubon’s Cooper Nielsen was second at 220 pounds. He pinned his first three opponents, including a 1:21 pin of Creston/Orient-Macksburg’s Max Chapman in the semifinals. In the championship match, Nielsen was pinned by Aurora’s Jack Allen in 5:23.
AHSTW was the top area team finisher with 95 points. ACGC was 11th, led by Jensen’s third-place finish. Riverside ended 12th and Audubon was 15th.
Creston/Orient-Macksburg, without the benefit of an individual champion, used its depth to win the team title, 204-183.5 over runner-up West Sioux.
Riverside Invitational
Saturday, Dec. 11, at Oakland
Team scores: 1. Creston/Orient-Macksburg 204, 2. West Sioux 183.5, 3. Logan-Magnolia 179.5, 4. Clarinda 133, 5. Aurora 131, 6. Harlan 121, 7. Woodbury Central 105.5, 8. AHSTW 95, 9. Savannah 67, 10. Earlham 59, 11. ACGC 57, 12. Riverside 53, 13. MVAOCOU 45, 14. Shenandoah 43.5, 15. Audubon 43, 16. Lathrop 31, 17. Pekin 28, 18. East Mills 24, 19. Ridge View 20.5, 20. West Harrison-Whiting and Woodbine 0.
Championship matches
106: Kaden Whipp (Cla) pinned Justin Parsons (Cre) 2:09. 113: Corbin Reisz (L-M) maj. dec. Christian Ahrens (Cre) 14-4. 120: Braden Graff (WS) pinned Payton Harger (E) 3:24. 126: Cameron Clark (WS) dec. Jace Rose (Riv) 5-2. 132: Ryder Koele (WC) dec. Luke Musich (H) 3-2. 138: Sean Thompson (L-M) pinned Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) 5:15. 145: Mikey Baker (WS) pinned Ryan Stortenbecker (EM) 3:04. 152: Wyatt Reisz (L-M) pinned Nolan Moore (Riv) 1:38. 160: Cullen Koedam (WS) dec. Gavin Maguire (L-M) 6-2. 170: Denver Pauley (AHSTW) pinned Karson Downey (Cla) 2:33. 182: Zane Bendorf (H) dec. Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) 5-4. 195: Mack Owens (Aurora) won by medical forfeit over Brekyn Papineau (Aurora). 220: Jack Allen (Aurora) pinned Cooper Nielsen (Audubon) 5:23. 285: Aaron Jividen (Aurora) dec. Logan Green (Cla) SV-1 3-1.
Area placewinners
ACGC: 113 – Gavin Sloss, fifth. 120 – Tegan Slaybaugh, fifth. 152 – Cayden Jensen, third. 160 – Dawson Muller, sixth. 195 – Bryce Rochholz, eighth.
AHSTW: 138 – Hayden Fischer, second. 160 – Garrison Gettler, fifth. 170 – Denver Pauley, first. 220 – Henry Lund, sixth. 285 – Jaicob Madsen, fourth.
Audubon: 138 – Alex Hansen, fifth. 220 – Cooper Nielsen, second. 285 – Alex Foran, eighth.
Riverside: 120 – Taven Moore, seventh, 126 – Jace Rose, second. 152 – Nolan Moore, second.