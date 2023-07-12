HARLAN – It was MAHLE night at the Shelby County Speedway Saturday, July 8, and fans were treated to yet another great night of racing.
We also had 11 Western Iowa Vintage cars with us tonight. In his first night out in a new car Tim Plowman showed the way in his Dodge Dart in an impressive win over a good field of cars with the likes of Rex and Todd Jansonius Pete Rasmussen Pudge Grabill and others.
In the Sport Compact Class Caine Mahlberg started in the front row and never was really challenged as he picked up the win. In the KNOD Hobby Stocks, Kevin Bruck of Dunlap worked his way through the pack and charged his way to victory over Kris Chadwick and Michael Steier.
In the Keast Motors Sport Mods we had another exciting race as Corey Madden looked to have it won but Dylan Petersen made his way to the front for the win after Madden experienced a mishap in turn 4. Madden was still able to claim fifth. Evan Hrabik claimed second and Branden Baker third.
Sorensen Equip IMCA Late Models put on a show. Harlan’s Brett Hopp made his way to the top spot against strong competition. Hopp had had a drought but not tonight as he looked strong in picking up the win.
Over a very good run by Sterling Perkins and Late Model Rookie Cade Richards who made his way to third place.
Make sure you are with us for the Rallen Zietner Memorial race as East and West SLMR Late Models tangle Saturday the 15th for the Shelby County Fair Race. Which will pay the Late Models $7,600 to win $760 to start and $76 for each lap led.
Also running will be our Sport Compacts , KNOD Hobby Stocks, Pizza Ranch Stock Cars and Keast Motors Sport Mods as support classes. Also there will be an additional $2000 added to be spread out between the support classes top to bottom. Don’t’ miss it and bring a friend.