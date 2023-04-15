Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 42F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.