CRESTON – For the second time this season, Atlantic defeated Creston by a slim margin on the golf course in girls’ golf.
This time, it was a tiebreaker that allowed the Trojans to push ahead of the Panthers, but more importantly, it won coach Kathy Hobson’s team a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship.
Both the Trojans and Panthers ended with 429s, but the Trojans got the tiebreaker on the Panthers’ home course.
The Trojans had two golfers in the top 10: Belle Berg with a 98, placing her fourth, and Abby Smith, ninth with a 106.
Also scoring: Lexi Noelck with a 112 and Reagan Leonard with a 113. Abby Muller (120) and Nissa Molgaard (123) finished the day. Creston’s Maria Groumoutis had a 92 to win.
Hobson said the score was a great one given the windy conditions. Temperatures were well into the 80s as well.
“I’m extremely excited for our team,” said Hobson, whose team struggled on the front nine. “We improved scoring on back. The wind was brutal and it was the first time playing in high temps.
“Some tired girls left Creston. We’ve had some good battles with Creston the last several years, and it’s nice to take them on their course.”
Berg noted, “Today at first I decided to be competitive which isn’t bad, but I definitely felt like I was a little nervous. I think my second round was a lot better because I relaxed and just had fun. I ended up with a birdie, four pars (I believe) and a 52 on the front and a 46 on the back.”
That, and more, all added up to another Hawkeye Ten Conference championship effort.