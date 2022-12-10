CRESTON – Atlantic had a nine-point lead early in the second half of the Trojan boys' Hawkeye Ten Conference game against Creston.
They also got a career night from Carter Pellet, who had another double-double with 31 points and 14 rebounds.
But the Panthers had a couple of big runs in them, one to rally to flip the advantage in regulation and the other to hold off the Trojans. It was the latter that, despite a late rally by the Trojans, led to a 79-75 Panther win.
Pellett's amazing night was set up by creating a mismatch in the pre-game plan by the Atlantic coaches.
"We saw he had a mismatch early on so moved him inside and put Jackson (McLaren) on the perimeter," said coach Derek Hall. "That set the stage for Carter getting some easy baskets, and that kept us rolling in the second and third quarters. Credit to him for making those shots."
Overtime was set up when, with less than 10 seconds left, Colton Rasmussen missed a jumper just inside the key.
Creston got the rebound and the Trojans clamped on the full-court defense, only for Jayden Proehl to get called for a foul on a tie-up with 0.6 seconds left on a play that several fans maybe more resembled a jump ball. But Kyle Strider missed on the 1-and-1 and it was overtime.
After a back-and-forth first half, the Trojans held a 46-37 lead early in the second half, only for the Panthers to use a 23-7 run to take a six-point lead with 5:41 in the fourth.
"They just made some shots, and they got all the 50-50 balls and we didn't take a charge all game," said Hall. "Those are things we set out to do, and if you don't do those things on the road in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, you're going to lose."
The Trojans came back, however, and Caden Andersen brought the Trojan fans to their feet with a jumper that pulled them to within two, at 59-57. Carter Pellett's bucket with 3:20 left in regulation made it 61-59, and it was back-and-forth the rest of the fourth quarter.
The Panthers led by as much as eight before Caden Andersen's jumper stopped the bleeding with just over a minute left. The Trojans got as close as four on Pellett free-throw shooting and Proehl's bucket, but in the end, Pellett's jumper in traffic was as close as it got in overtime as the Panthers did enough to keep their distance.
Andersen finished with 12, while McLaren and Proehl each had 10 points. Cael Turner had 18 and Strider had 17 to lead the Panthers in what was also a balanced effort.
The Trojan boys are now 1-3 on the season.
GIRLS GAME
No overtime was needed in the girls' game, as Atlantic had a bunch of scoring options come into play in a 66-33 win, doubling up the Panthers.
The Trojan girls may be wanting to open a bakery. The defense as of late has been forcing a lot of turnovers.
The Trojans forced at least 25 against the Panthers, and forced them to rely on just one scorer, Doryn Paup, to handle all the offense. It wasn't until with 18.1 seconds left to halftime that someone other than Paup scored, and by this time the Trojans had a 30-14 lead.
Meanwhile, the Trojans had lots of scoring options, and some of the younger players coming off the bench are now starting to become more comfortable with the offense and know more what to do, said coach Dan Vargason.
Maddie Richter had another standout game off the bench, with four three point baskets leading to a team-high 16 points. Jada Jensen added 13 and Paytn Harter added 10. Seven players found the scoring column for Atlantic, as Paup was the only Panther player who was a real scoring threat with her game-high 23.
The Trojans were without Claire Pellett, a top reserve, after she cut her chin in a collision during the ACGC game a night earlier. Vargason admitted his team missed her energy for a time in the first half before his team found its footing in the second half and pulled away.
With the win, their third of the week, the Atlantic girls' improved to 4-2 on the season.
The Trojans have a busy week, starting with a home doubleheader against Carroll Kuemper Catholic, before a road game at Council Bluffs Lewis Central. The Trojans finish the week with a home non-conference doubleheader against Nodaway Valley.