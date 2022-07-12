WILLIAMSBURG – The Atlantic softball team gave it their best shot in Tuesday’s Iowa Class 3A regional final against third-ranked Williamsburg.
But a strong pitching performance by the Raiders’ ace, Peyton Driscoll, denied the Trojans the chance at pulling the upset. Driscoll struck out 13 batters and allowed few opportunities as the Raiders ended the Trojans’ season one game short of state, 7-0.
The Trojans’ best chance at scoring came in the third inning, when Ava Rush drew a one-out walk, stole second and, shortly after a lineout to third, advanced to third on a passed ball. But Driscoll sat down Jada Jensen on a strikeout to end the threat.
The Trojans had just one baserunner afterward, that coming in the fourth inning on Malena Woodward’s lead-off base hit, but pinch runner Jayci Reed was thrown out trying to steal second. Woodward had another base it in the second, and her two base hits were the only hits off Driscoll, who walked two other batters, Rush and Madison Huddleson.
The Raiders scored in each of the first four innings, with the third inning the most prosperous. Elle Ridgeway, Riley Metz and Driscoll each had RBIs, with Driscoll scoring pinch runner Phoenix Gryp to make the score 6-0.
Riley Wood, pitching in relief of Trojan starter Zoey Kirchhoff, retired the final six Raiders in the fifth and sixth innings.
With that, another strong season for Atlantic (23-15) is in the books. The Trojans had just two seniors, Woodward and Ava Bruckner, and had to replace a strong senior class. But coach Terry Hinzmann and his team improved throughout the season, and this year’s group of newcomers provided a taste of a strong future for Atlantic softball.