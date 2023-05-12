Congratulations to all area athletes who qualified, either by a championship – or, in Class 2A and 3A, runner-up – performance at state qualifying meets on Thursday, or at-large berths for having one of the best times among other performances.
The list, released Friday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, were tentative and may have changed by the time the final list was released:
110 hurdles – 24. Jackson McLaren (16.45)
400 hurdles – 22. Jadyn Cox (57.96)
4x100 – 17. Atlantic (3:29.66)
4x800 – 14. Atlantic (8:18.88)
Shuttle hurdle – 23. Atlantic (1:04.04)
Sprint medley – 19. Atlantic (1:36.77)
High jump – 7. Colton Rasmussen (6'2"); 11. Jayden Proehl (6'1")
Long jump – 20. Colton Rasmussen (20'8).
400 dash – 6. Ava Rush (59.59)
800 run – 7. Ava Rush (2:22.22); 12. Claire Pellett (2:26.26)
100 hurdles – 22. Jayci Reed (16.44)
400 hurdles – 16. Morgan Botos (1:09.31)
Shuttle hurdle – 16. Atlantic (1:10.00)
4x400 – 20. Atlantic (4:12.48)
4x800 – 12. Atlantic (10:01.05)
Sprint medley – 13. Atlantic (1:51.70)
Distance medley – 12. Atlantic (4:24.14)
200 dash – 15. Luke Sternberg (22.94)
110 hurdles – 8. Gavin Newcomb (15.45)
Discus – 19. Jett Peterson (137'11")
100 dash – 6. Austin Kunkle (11.23)
200 dash – 5. Austin Kunkle (22.72)
1600 run – 9. Justin Reinhart (4:41.25)
3200 run – 7. Justin Reinhart (9:55.23)
4x200 – 12. ACGC (1:33.64)
Sprint medley – 19. CAM (1:37.40)
Shuttle hurdle – 21. ACGC (1:04.80)
Shot put – 8. Payton Jacobe (49'5.75")
High jump – 4. Lance Bunde (6'4")
800 run – 15. Ava Campbell (2:29.77)
1500 run – 9. Ava Campbell (5:09.77)
800 run – 11. Zeke Konkler (2:04.05)
200 dash – 8. Madison Steckler (26.66)
100 hurdles – 11. Madison Steckler (16.34)
3000 run – 19. Stefi Beisswenger (11:53.05)
Shuttle hurdle – 20. Audubon (1:12.56)
400 dash – 13. Cale Maas (51.62)
800 run – 15. Gavin Clayton (2:04.71)
110 hurdles – 5. Sam Foreman (15.37), 8. Jack Follmann (15.47)
400 hurdles – 6. Jack Follmann (56.27)
Shuttle hurdle – 2. CAM (1:01.25)
Shot put – 17. Corbin Peach (47'8")
Discus – 13. Corbin Peach (137'2")
100 dash – 19. Cash Emgarten (11.47)
200 dash – 14. Cash Emgarten (23.05)
400 hurdles – 20. Jonas LaCanne (58.07)
110 hurdles – 22. Peyton Cook (16.17)
400 dash – 7. Ayden Salais (50.96)
4x400 – 13. Riverside (3:32.30)
4x800 – 22. Riverside (8:38.28)
Sprint medley – 6. Riverside (1:36.07)
Distance medley – 23. Riverside (3:47.82)
100 dash – Veronica Andrusyshyn (13.03)
100 hurdles – 3. Veronica Andrusyshyn (15.46)
Discus – 24. Madison Kelley (98'5")
4x100 – 4. Riverside (51.04)
4x200 – 1. Riverside (1:47.19)
4x400 – 3. Riverside (4:11.06)
4x800 – 11. Riverside (10:17.54)
Sprint medley – 15. Riverside (1:54.85)
Distance medley – 9. Riverside (4:21.57)