CEDAR FALLS – Brenden Casey, who graduated this past spring from Atlantic, took one final prep athletic career bow on the football field, as he participated in the Iowa Shrine Bowl Classic Saturday.
Casey, 6’1”, 215-pound a lineman, was part of a 46-member South squad, which fell to the North 29-15 in the 51st annual contest at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The North led 29-15 at halftime before the South rallied for 23 third-quarter points, including a safety, to take the two-score lead.
The South got a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, and forced a North punt before an interception returned for a touchdown sealed the win.
Casey took a few moments to reflect on his experiences at the Shrine Bowl and share what he learned. Here’s what he had to say:
What did you do to get picked?: I was nominated by Coach (Joe) Brummer to attend the Shrine Bowl, I was first team all-district two years in a row and team captain Senior year.
What were some of the things you did this past week?: We had a ton of different activities this week Tuesday we watched a movie about Kurt Warner, who is a UNI alumni. Wednesday we went to the Lost Island Water park, Thursday we ate at a hog roast we a little boy named Layell spoke to us about his story. Friday was a kids’ camp in the Dome where we met tons of kids that received treatment from the Shrine hospitals and got to play around with them, also was the honor banquet. Saturday in the morning was the parade and then was the game that evening.
What was it like playing in the big game? Any big plays or anything like that?: It was amazing honestly seeing the pure amount of talent and athleticism that was on the field, and it was inspiring, honestly. I didn’t personally have any big plays. It’s hard to as a lineman, but I did my job and can’t have any complaints.
What lessons did you take from the last week?: I learned to always be thankful for what you have you never know how good you have it ‘til it’s gone.
A reminder of your future plans: I plan on attending Morningside to major biology and play football while attending