Jackson McLaren reacts as the official signals the touchdown for Atlantic that gave the Trojans a 6-0 lead over Shenandoah. The Trojans went on to the decisive 37-13 victory to win for the first time this season Friday at the Trojan Bowl.

Jackson McLaren’s two touchdowns in the first half of Atlantic’s non-district game against Shenandoah went a long way towards a big victory last week.

The junior wide receiver’s lone catch of the night was an 11-yard out route that went for the Trojans’ first score of the year. On defense, he intercepted a Mustang pass and returned the ball 65 yards to begin an eventual 37-13 rout of their Hawkeye Ten Conference foes.

McLaren earned the News-Telegraph’s Athlete of the Week honor as a result, and it is well deserved. Great job, Jackson!

