The annual trip to Humboldt has always been a prosperous one for the Atlantic wrestling team, and this year was no exception.
Paced by five championship performances at both ends of the lineup, the Trojans came away with a second-place finish at the Joe Fitch Invitational Friday night.
Two of the three lightest-weight wrestlers – Taye Jordan and Aidan Smith – won their matches at 106 and 113, respectively, while on the other side of the scale, Brenden Casey (195), Miles Mundorf (220) and Evan Sorensen (285) were also championship wrestlers.
Jordan and teammate Braxton Hass, both wrestling at 106, sailed through their half of the brackets before meeting in the finals. In the championship, Jordan got the upper hand with a 10-6 decision over Hass.
Smith picked up a pair of first-period pinfalls before grinding out a 9-7 win over Humboldt’s Cyler Cirks in the championship at 113.
Casey needed just two minutes total mat time to breeze through the first three rounds, getting quick pins in his matches before earning a sudden-victory overtime thriller over Emmetsburg’s Ben Saxton in the 195 pound title match. Mundorf got a pin over Humboldt’s Christian Lee in the 220-pound championship, while Sorensen pinned his way through his bracket, winning the 285-pound championship over Emmetsburg’s Gage Jorgensen.
Besides Braxton Hass, runner-up finishes came from Easton O’Brien (145) and Tanner O’Brien (160). Josh Hass was third at 120, while Jarrett Armstrong (170) and Nathan Keiser (220) came in fourth, Tyson O’Brien sixth and Domanic Mullins (132) and Cohen Bruce (182) each placed seventh.
The Trojans finished with 228 points. Humboldt also had five champions and two runners-up but won the meet with 271.5 points.
Said coach Tim Duff: “This is a good tournament, it’s well-run and I like the format. You’re giving kids four matches and they see some good competition.
“This was a three team rae, and Humboldt pulled away in the finals round. For us, we had five champions and eight total in the championship,” he continued. “When you put eight in the finals, you’ve wrestled pretty well, and I liked the way we competed. I thought our kids were hustling and that’s where it starts.”
TROJANS SWEEP OPENER
Atlantic rallied from an early 9-0 deficit with six straight contested-match victories and held off a late ADM charge to win, 39-27.
The Trojans got a pin from Braxton Hass (106) and Jarrett Armstrong (170), along with a technical fall from Taye Jordan (113) and a major decision by Cohen Bruce at 182. Aidan Smith (120) and Brenden Casey (195) had decision victories in matches they controlled the action.
The Trojans also beat Earlham, 50-31. Individual results were not available for that dual, but Aiden Smith and Cohen Bruce were among the winners.