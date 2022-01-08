WRESTLING
Audubon drops 3 at home: The Wheelers couldn’t pick up a single dual meet victory in three attempts Thursday night, falling to Earlham (34-21), Ogden (51-25) and Southeast Valley of Gowrie (57-24).
Jack Stanerson had two pinfall wins, coming against Ogden and Southeast Valley, while Alex Hansen had a pair of decisions in the duals against Earlham and Ogden.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ACGC 73, Madrid 69: The Chargers rebounded from a one-sided loss to Des Moines Christian earlier this week to get a road win over Madrid Friday night.
IKM-Manning 53, Audubon 40: The Wheelers led most of the first half, ahead 24-19 at halftime, but the Wolves caught up in the third period and used a big fourth quarter, a 24-11 run, to give their hosts the loss on the evening.
Griswold 73, Essex 34: Four starters were in double figures, led by Adam Houser’s 19 points, helped the Tigers snap a six-game slide in the one-sided win over the Trojans Friday in Griswold.
The Tigers broke away from a six point lead in the second period to go up 34-14 at halftime, and they extended the advantage from there.
Kamron Brownlee had 16, Peyton Cook 14 and Caleb Oakleaf 11 as defensive pressure in the third quarter busted open an already decisively Griswold advantage, which expaned from 20 points to a 57-28 lead after three quarters of play. The Tigers are now 2-7 on the year.
Riverside 51, Logan-Magnolia 36: Grady Jeppesen had 30 points, as he connected on 9-of-15 shooting, including a trio of three point shots, and made nine of his 10 free throws. Those went a long way in a big victory over the Panthers Friday night in Oakland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stanton 57, AHSTW 45: The Lady Vikes put up a good effort but Iowa Class 1A No. 12 Stanton proved its ranking is legitimate, staying unbeaten with a solid win Thursday night in Avoca.
A 5-0 run at the end of the first quarter gave the Viqueens a 14-5 advantage and momentum going the rest of the game.
Ella Langer had 14 points and Delaney Goshorn added 11 to lead the Lady Vikes (4-6).
Essex 51, Griswold 35: The Tigers led 24-22 at halftime but the Trojanettes began to turn the tables in the third quarter, leading 37-33 before ending the game on a 14-2 run to claim the Corner Conference victory Friday night in Griswold.
McKenna Wiechman had a game-high 18 points to lead the Tigers, which fell to 1-9 on the season. Brenna Rossell added seven. Four second-half three-point shots by Essex proved huge.