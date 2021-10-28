Atlantic landed a pair of front-row specialists on the second team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Middle and outside hitter Chloe Mullenix and right-side speicalist Abby Smith, both juniors, represented Atlantic on the teams, which were announced Thursday.
Mullenix was the team's top blocker, recording 55 on the season, including 33 solo, and among the regular rotation had a team-best 94.7% serving percentage with 22 ace serves. Smith was tops in Trojan offense, with 207 kills on the season.
Their efforts put Atlantic in the exact middle of the pack of the Hawkeye Ten, with a 5-5 record, the best since the 2010 season.
Two Trojans earned honorable mention honors: middle-outside hitter Aubrey Guyer and libero Ava Rush, both juniors.
Four of the five teams that finished above Atlantic in the final standings each had two players named to the 12-player first all-conference team, including 10-0 league champion Glenwood, with Council Bluffs St. Albert and Harlan each landing one player on the top team. Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Carroll Kuemper Catholic each reached the regional championship in their respective classes before being eliminated in the post-season.
First Team
Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Ashlyn Badding, Sophie Badding. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Maddie Bergman, Karly Brown. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Lauren Williams. Glenwood: Brynlee Arnold, Charley Hernandez. Harlan: Zophi Hendricks. Red Oak: Lix Carbaugh, Lexi Johnson.
Second Team
Atlantic: Chloe Mullenix Abby Smith. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Kenya Prescott, Kenzie Schon. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Anna Strohmeier. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Allison Narmi. Glenwood: Coryl Matheny. Harlan: Madison Kjergaard. Red Oak: Tory Carrick.
Honorable Mention
Atlantic: Aubrey Guyer, Ava Rush. Clarinda: Taylor Cole, Paige Millikan. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Anna Galles. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Maddie Horvath. Creston: Doryn Paup. Denison-Schleswig: Hannah Slater. Glenwood: Tarah Jackson. Harlan: Claire Schmitz. Red Oak: Ashlynn Blackman. Shenandoah: Macey Finley, Ashlynn Hodges.