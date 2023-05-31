SOFTBALL
Atlantic 8-5, Clarinda 1-12: The nightcap did not go Atlantic's way in a surprising split with the Cardinals Tuesday night in Clarinda.
Five errors by the Trojans was enough to power the Cardinals to win in the nightcap. A five-run sixth inning boosted the Cards to their first win over the Trojans since 2011.
Claire Pellett had two hits and RBIs in the nightcap.
The opener was better for the Trojans, as Madison Huddleson led the way with two hits, two RBI and two stolen bases, and Claire Schroder had a triple that sent two runs home. Riley Wood struck out three and limited the Cardinals to two hits.
Atlantic is now 3-3 on the year, 1-1 in the Hawkeye Ten.
BASEBALL
Atlantic 4-6, Clarinda 3-6: The Trojans split with the Cardinals in Hawkeye Ten Conference action to move their record to 5-2, 1-2 in the league.
Jayden Proehl was the man on the mound for the Trojans, scattering six hits and striking out 11 in going almost the whole way, 6-2/3 innings, with Keston Schmitt needing just three pitches to finish the win.
Offensively, the Trojans got just give hits, but made the most of them as Easton O'Brien, Hudson McLaren, Xavier Darrow and Tanner O'Brien bunched RBIs together to drive in the runs. The first three runs came in the top of the fifth inning, to counter the Cardinals' three-run frame in the bottom of the fourth. The winning run came in the top of the sixth as Proehl and company closed things out by holding the Cardinals scoreless.
The nightcap saw the Cardinals pull ahead 7-0 and the Trojans nearly complete the comeback with four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. The Trojans got just three hits, but were given 16 free passes via a pair of Cardinal errors and the rest evenly split between walks and hit batters.