NEW ORLEANS – A team led by Atlantic native Ryan Hawkins won the Dos Equis 3x3U National Championship this past weekend.
The tournament was part of the NCAA Men's Division I Final Four festivities, and saw multiple 3-on-3 teams taking on each other in a tournament-style event.
Hawkins, who recently completed his senior year at Creighton University in Omaha, was part of Team Big East/Atlantic 10, which also included the University of Connecticut's RJ Cole and Tyrese Martin, and George Mason University's D'Shawn Schwartz.
The title game saw Hawkins score six points, all from beyond the arc, and four assists and two rebounds. He was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
It was a tight game throughout the entire contest but Schwartz's turnaround jumper following an offensive rebound put the exclamation mark on Team Beast Coast Ballers' championship run.
Hawkins led his team with 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 two-point field goals made per game during the tournament run.
In all, the quartet took home a combined $70,000 after finishing 4-2 in pool play, good for $1,000 for each win, followed by a $1,000 victory in the second round of the playoffs, a $5,000 quarterfinal win and a $10,000 semifinal triumph.