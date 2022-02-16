CLASS 1A
CAM 54, Council Bluffs St. Albert 45: The Cougars led for most of the first half before the Saintes jumped out in front for awhile, leading 40-35 at the end of the third quarter.
It was a good ol’ fashioned recipe that enabled the Cougars to continue their season after Tuesday’s Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal at Anita.
As coach Joe Wollum put it: “We made some clutch shots and made free throws and played good defense.”
Meredith Rich hit a big three-point basket to help CAM regain the lead. A steal later, Rich once again had the hand that sank the bucket to make it a three-point contest at 46-43. The Cougars outscored the team from the Hawkeye Ten Conference, 8-2, the rest of the way.
Eva Steffensen had 22 points, while Reese Snyder and Rich each added 11.
The Saintes, which finished fourth in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, ended 14-8.
The Cougars (18-4) are off to the Region 8 semifinals, where they have a road game at Stanton. The unbeaten Viqueens knocked off fellow Corner Conference team Fremont-Mills.
CLASS 2A
West Central Valley 39, ACGC 26: Madelyn Jaeger popped in 18 points for the Wildcats and that helped set up the Chargers’ fate in an Iowa Class 2A regional quarterfinal outcome Tuesday at Guthrie Center.
With Jaeger’s outburst, “That makes it tough to win basketball games,” said coach Brad Baudler. “She ended up with 24 points and after that first quarter we played good defense on her. But we got down by 13 or 15 at one point and that makes it hard to come back.”
Not helping was that the Chargers had just nine field goals for the game, only one a three-pointer.
“We’ve got to find a way to score,” he said.
The two teams split the regular-season series, with WCV winning the later game 43-40 after ACGC won 49-18 early in the season.
Saige O’Brien had eight points but nobody else had more than five for the Chargers, who ended 11-11. Alaina Bunde was the team’s lone senior.
Underwood 60, AHSTW 41: The Lady Vikes saw their season end in the Iowa Class 2A regional quarterfinals with a loss to the 14th-ranked Eagles Tuesday night in Underwood.
Coach Jill Vanderhoof’s team couldn’t stop Aliyah Humphrey or Alizabeth Jacobsen, who had 15 and 13 points, respectively, in a balanced Eagles’ effort.
Delaney Goshorn had 14 points and Ella Langer 12 to lead AHSTW, which ended the season with a 9-14 record. Abbie Willett was the team’s lone senior.