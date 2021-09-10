Carroll resident Jim Neppel had the year's first perfect entry in the Southwest Iowa Shopper's football contest.
His tiebreaker, which was not needed, had him guessing 39 points would be scored in the Georgia vs. Clemson game; there were just 13 in a very low-scoring contest.
Two entries had just one mistake, and it was Ruth Lally who got second via the tie-breaker, having guessed 28 points would be scored; Lally missed on ACGC's win over Woodward-Granger. Third was Gary Keller, who guessed 37 points and missed Carroll Kuemper's win over Atlantic.
Thanks to everyone who entered. Play again this week and good luck!