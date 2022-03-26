The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of March 24, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield Lake is a good destination for ice-out catfish. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish in the upper end of the lake or wind-blown shoreline using shad sides.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: As water temperatures warm the crappie bite picks up in the upper ends of the lake. Black Crappie - No Report: Bluegill - No Report: Largemouth Bass - No Report:
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Prairie Rose will provide good spring fishing. Black Crappie - No Report: Bluegill - No Report: Largemouth Bass - No Report:
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Viking lake is 5 feet low. Access is compromised. Black Crappie - Fair: Search the brush piles to find active crappies. Bluegill - No Report: Channel Catfish - No Report: Viking has a good catfish population. Use shad sides on a windblown shoreline for best success. Largemouth Bass - No Report:
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try using cutbait fished along windblown shorelines for Channel Catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: Largemouth Bass - Slow: Try using finesse plastics fished near deep cedar tree brushpiles for Largemouth Bass up to 20 inches.
Mount Ayr district lakes are 100 percent ice free. Water temperature is in the mid-40s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.