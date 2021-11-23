ATLANTIC – Atlantic got off to a 7-0 lead toward the end of the first quarter in the girls’ basketball team’s season opener Tuesday night.
The Trojans couldn’t hang on to the lead.
Nor could they take advantage of some mounting foul trouble in the second half by Denison-Schleswig. With four fouls, Lady Monarch forward Kiana Schulz went off on a run and scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half, including a pair of back-to-back three-point shots, to break open a tight game and eventually lead the visitors to a 44-31 win over the Trojans.
Coach Dan Vargason noticed one of those difference makers during the course of the game.
“We’ve talked the last few years about getting into the (gym) during the off-season and that showed tonight. We didn’t have the same commitment in the off-season shooting and it hurt a little bit.
“Shot selection I think was great and I thought we moved the ball pretty well early on,” he said. “Unfortunately, when the shots didn’t fall, we started to turn it over and feel pressure. Pressure’s been an issue and we’ve got to fix that real quick.”
Neither team opened the game shooting really well. It took 3:12 before Atlantic freshman Paytn Harter came off the bench to score the game’s first basket. In her first high school game, she scored a team-high 12.
“She’s a good shooter and we knew that,” said Vargason. “We’re going to keep working defense with her and once she gets going that’s going to translate more to offense.”
From there, it looked like the Trojans had the groove, with Jada Jensen scoring a three pointer and Madison Huddleson to get a hooking baseline shot just to the left of the rim.
There was that seven-point lead, and things looked all right.
But the Lady Monarchs awoke, and the Trojans had some foul problems of their own, with Harter and Aubrey Guyer each having two or three fouls.
“It was girls making big plays and that hurts when you go into foul trouble. Fortunately, we trusted our older girls that had two or three (fouls), Jada and Aubrey, to play a little bit and they stayed out of foul trouble,” said Vargason. “But we had to play a little more timid and we weren’t getting the shot blocks we were early in the game.”
The Monarchs led 16-15 at halftime, but it was still a back-and-forth game in the third quarter before Denison-Schleswig got some key players tagged with fouls and one of them fouling out early in the fourth.
However, Schulz, who had four fouls, played through it and took control of the game.
Defensively, for the most part, Vargason thought his team played pretty well, despite the Monarchs connecting on all four of their three-point shots in the second half. However, man-to-man needs some work, as well as getting the ball inside to the shooters and getting Jensen, who finished with just four points, open for better shots.
“I thought out of that 2-3 zone we did decent,” he said. “They took a lot of (three-point shots) to make them, and if a team’s going to shoot that many to make that many as a coach you can’t be too upset about that.”
The Trojans will scrimmage this weekend at Guthrie Center, against hosting ACGC and Lenox, before returning to action Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Creston.