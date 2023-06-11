061023-nt-dnrloesshills01.jpg

Courtesy photo/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Multiple agencies, foundations and organizations came together on June 2, to cut down cedar trees that had encroached on the Loess Hills, that, once removed, will encourage the native grasses and prairie flowers to return. Due to the rugged terrain, the work must be done by hand.

 Courtesy photo/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

TURIN – “Limb’n and chunk’n in pieces your swampers can move,” yelled Doug Chafa in what sounded like secret code known only to the 30 or so select people who happened to be dressed in chainsaw chaps, long sleeve shirts, hard hats and gloves.

