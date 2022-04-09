The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of April 7, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield Lake is a good destination for early spring catfish. The lake has a good largemouth bass population. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish in the upper end of the lake or wind-blown shoreline using shad sides.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: The crappie bite picks up in the upper ends of the lake as water temperatures warm. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Prairie Rose will provide good spring fishing. Largemouth Bass — Fair: A few anglers are finding largemouth bass close to shore and around the jetties.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Viking lake is 4.5 feet low; access is compromised. Black Crappie — No Report: Search the brush piles to find active crappies. Channel Catfish — No Report: Viking has a good catfish population. Use shad sides on a wind-blown shoreline. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
Very few reports this week due to weather. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait along wind-blown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in place at main ramp. Walleye — Fair: Using jigs or crankbaits along the dam or rockpiles to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished near deep cedar tree brush piles.
Mount Ayr district lakes are 100 percent ice free. Water temperature is in the mid-40s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.