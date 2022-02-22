The Atlantic archery team gained strong momentum going into the stretch run of the season with a match against West Des Moines Valley and at the Battle Of the 9 State Border Wars in Overland Park, Kan.
On Saturday at West Des Moines Valley, the Trojans shot both Bullseye and 3D ranges. In the high school division, the Trojans finished second behind Valley 3,387 to 3,335 in Bullseye.
Individual leaders where Cooper Jipsen 297, a personal best for first, while Lee Houser took third at 290, Conner Johnson 287 for fourth and Carter Smith 280 for 10th. On the women’s side, Mariah Hadley shot a 284 for second place.
In the middle school division, the Trojans jumped out to a first place finish over Stillwell Junior High 3,137-3,100. The team was led by Henry Roland (274, third), Grant Petty (273, fourth) and Michael Hocamp (266, ninth).
The women’s side Margaret McCurdy took second with a 277, Lily Johnson 274 for third, Madeline Blake 270 for fifth, Aubrey Graham 264 for seventh and Katrina Williams 260 for ninth.
In the 3D Tournament, Atlantic fell to Valley 1685 to 1666 in the high school division. Leading the way for the Trojans were Lee Houser, second at 285; Carter Smith, sixth at 279; and Cooper Jipsen, ninth at 277. Mariah Hadley led the Trojan women with a 283, good for second. Belle Berg's 266 placed her eighth and Josie Colton's 265 was good for ninth.
Middle School took second on the day behind Stillwell, 1496 to 1470. Lily Johnson took home first place honors with a 270, Margaret McCurdy second at 259, Katrina Williams sixth at 249, and Madeline Blake finished in 10th at 239.
On Sunday, the Trojans drove to Overland Park to compete in the Border War. This Tournament, the Trojans faced Sarcoxie Mo., the fourth Ranked team in the nation among others; there were nationally-ranked archers individually as well.
Atlantic took second, behind Sarcoxie 3414 to 3330, but beating teams like Spencer, and Blair Oaks and Platte (both from Missouri), Gray, Ky., and others. This entered Atlantic into the Shoot-Off for the Governor’s cup where once again the Trojans second. "But this was a great team showing and great accomplishment for the school," said coach Clint Roland.
Individually, Hank Roberts took third place overall for middle school boys with a 279, Margaret McCurdy, and second overall in middle school girls with a 283 score
And in the high school division, Cooper Jipsen scored a 295, beating ranked opponents JJ Quehl 293, Sammy Zamora 292, and Ian Morris 291 to finish the day.
Final State Rankings have the Trojans in sixth place in both Bullseye and 3D heading into the State Tournament on March 5-6.