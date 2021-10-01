ANITA – The Exira-EHK Spartans traveled to Anita on Friday night to try and wreck the homecoming of the CAM Cougars.
Spartans got the first crack at scoring but CAMs defense forced a three and out. As one of the top backs in the state, Lane Spieker had their first drive end with a 40 yard TD run to go up 6-0. He added two more rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Cougars a 20-0 lead.
Spartans got a drive going in the second quarter that resulted in an 11 yard TD reception to Derrek Kommes from Trey Petersen to cut the lead to 20-6. It didn’t last long as Spieker added 2 more rushing scores with a Colby Rich TD reception to gain a dominant 42-6 lead at half.
Halftime didn’t change much as the Cougars kept rolling, outscoring the Spartans 24-0 and keeping their undefeated season and number one ranking alive with a 66-6 win.
CAM was lead by Spieker would finished with 297 rushing yards and 6 TDs plus passing yards added on to his massive night. The Cougars go to 6-0 and will stay home next Friday as the Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders come to town.
Exira-EHK record drops down to 3-3 and they will have a chance to get above .500 next Friday as Boyer Valley will travel to take on the Spartans.