ATLANTIC – Sometimes, you’ve just got to look ahead.
After Friday’s game against Iowa Class 4A No. 7 Glenwood, Atlantic will need to do just that – look ahead – if they want to get better and improve in time for what will be a rugged Iowa Class 3A District 6 slate.
Glenwood set the tone early with four quick first quarter touchdowns and never looked back in a 47-6 win over the Trojans on Military Appreciation Night at the Trojan Bowl.
“We won the second half,” said coach Joe Brummer. “We bought in ... and the kids came out and didn’t quit. They had some good drives in the second half, and some good plays and stepped up in big roles.
“We’re young and it showed. We’ve got to get better and we’ve got to grow in a hurry. They’ve got some guys out there,” he continued. “We’ve got to get better and look ahead to next week, and that’s Greene County.”
The Rams proved they were as good as advertised, as quarterback Kayden Anderson was perfect on eight throws for 161 yards, while Payton Longmeyer and Tristan Meier proved efficient with 36 and 40 yards, respectively, on the ground. Longmeyer also had 87 yards receiving.
The Rams had just 274 total yards, but it was enough to do the damage as they utilized their speed to pick up big plays.
That speedy offense was exemplified on the Rams’ opening drive, when the visitors needed just five plays to cover 75 yards, ending with Longmeyer’s 14-yard reception from Anderson.
Longmeyer added runs of 17 and 53 yards in the first quarter and Meier added a 3 yard run to make it 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. A fumble recovery set up another touchdown and an interception return for 39 yards put the Rams up 47-0 at halftime.
The Trojans finally got untracked in the second half, and the offense held the ball for the majority of the third quarter. Jarrett Hansen’s 28-yard reception midway through the quarter to the Rams’ 25 was the biggest play of the night to that point, but the Trojans briefly went backwards before turning the ball over on an interception.
Never fear, as Atlantic got the ball right back, when Nicholas Bennett had a fumble recovery, and the Trojans went on to score early in the fourth quarter.
On fourth-and-goal from the 10, Zayden Parker found Colton Rasmussen on a cross slant play, and Rasmussen got his fourth touchdown reception of the season. Second stringers finished the game for the Trojans.
The Trojans ended with 163 yards on the night, most of those coming in the second half. Hansen ended with 38 yards receiving, while Gavin McLaren had 31 yards rushing.
“It starts on Monday. We get the weekend to think about it and what might have been ... and we’ve got to have a short memory. Hopefully, we don’t dwell on it too much and watch the film. Critiquing is not criticism. We’re not trying to criticize and we’re not trying to call kids out. There’s stuff we’ve got to get better at because this is not the result we wanted.”
Atlantic (1-1) will travel to Greene County for another non-district game Friday, Sept. 8, in Jefferson.