AUDUBON – You can play well and still come up short on the scoreboard.
That was the lesson from Audubon's three-set loss Tuesday night to Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference action.
Coach Brandi Gruhn said her team played a really tough game but fell short against the Lady Reds.
"The first set the Wheelers came out and played aggressive. They blocked well and shut down their hitters," said Gruhn. "(The Lady Reds) were forced to tip which created problems for Audubon in the second and third set. Audubon already played well but was unable to keep the tempo up falling short in the last couple sets."
Mattie Nielsen had nine kills and 10 digs to lead the offensive and defensive efforts. Jaci Christensen had seven kills and 12 digs, while Addie Hocker added three blocks and nine assists and Aleah Hermansen had three kills, 10 assists and seven digs. Kylee Hartl contributed eight digs, Audrey Jensen had two block assists and a solo block, and Kali Irlmeier had a block.
The Wheelers were set to host Tri-Center Thursday night and will compete at the ACGC Invitational in Guthrie Center over the weekend.
EXIRA-EHK
Exira-EHK was set to play CAM at Anita on Thursday, ending a 12-day layoff.
The Spartans – 1-4 after picking up a single win at the Missouri Valley Invitational on Sept. 4 (that was over Woodbine) – will also be at the ACGC Invitational this weekend.