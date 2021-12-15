One of southwest Iowa's top athletes has decided that baseball is his college sport.
And Lane Spieker will be playing the sport at Iowa Western Community College.
The CAM senior, who recently led the Cougars to a state championship in football, made his announcement this week on Twitter.
He tweeted: "I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Iowa Western CC. I want to thank my teammates, my parents, and my coaches for all of their support throughout the process. Go Reivers!Pirate flag #JucoProduct #TimeToWork."
A first-team all-state Iowa Class 1A member (as utility), Spieker was among the state's leaders in a number of offensive categories, including batting (.538), RBIs (54), home runs (12), triples (4) and runs scored (61). Pitching, he had a 2.84 ERA with 97 strikeouts against 22 walks in 56.2 innings of work. He also stole 21 bases this past summer.
His efforts helped CAM reach the substate final for the second year in a row, falling 8-5 to eventual state champion Council Bluffs St. Albert in extra innings.
Spieker has been an outstanding four-sport athlete for CAM, including top-three finishes in track this past spring. He was the captain of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association's Class 1A all-state team after leading the Cougars to their first state championship, 42-40 over Easton Valley.