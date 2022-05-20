DES MOINES – Many would agree with Atlantic junior Jackson McLaren about the environment this week at Drake Stadium.
“It’s a crazy environment,” he said after the Trojans competed in the Class 3A shuttle hurdle relay Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium, opening day of the three-day state meet. “All the adrenaline is getting to you. I’ve never run a race like that before. I feel great.”
There were still good feelings, and part of that is knowing what to work on for next year after the Trojans placed 17th in the preliminary heat of the event. The Trojans finished in 1:04.11, and were eliminated from further competition as just the top eight teams advance.
McLaren was joined by a team of Colton Rasmussen, Alex Keiser and Dante Hedrington, a unit that came on toward the end of the season and earned an at-large bid into the state meet.
“We’re going to break down our time more and that’s what we’re going to shoot for. We’ve got that experience under our belts,” McLaren continued. “Now we’re hoping for the best.”
It was an all-new shuttle hurdle team for the Trojans after four seniors graduated a year ago. Hedrington said he and his teammates learned a lot from them.
“Even we had them come back and help us a little bit, too,” he said. “Really just to fine-tune some things we could run a little bit faster.
4x800 COMPETiTION
Trojan junior Aubrey Guyer is also one to take in the sights and sounds of Drake Stadium and the state meet.
“The whole atmosphere is crazy and I hoped I’d run really well and I have so much faith in Claire (Pellett, the lead off leg in the girls’ 4x800-meter relay),” said Guyer, a first-year track team member who’s dual sported in soccer this spring. “And I have to maintain for Mariah (Huffman), and she has to maintain for Ava (Rush) and that’s the game plan.”
The plan worked, and the Trojans came home with a 15th-place finish.
Everyone’s back for the 4x800 in 2023.
“Claire and I and Mariah do softball so we’ll be teammates and we’ve got to make sure we get into the weight room this summer,” said Rush.
Everyone’s also back – for a third year running (no pun intended) – for the boys’ 4x800, comprised of Caden Andersen, Alex Whetstone, Jayden Proehl and Bennett Whetstone. The foursome improved on last year’s placing and came in 13th, time of 8:28.02.
HIGH JUMP
The Trojans only other event Thursday was the boys’ high jump, where Jayden Proehl had a personal best leap of 6’0” to place 14th. Rasmussen cleared the opening height of 5’10” and tied for 21st.