LukeSternbergCarries.jpg

Sue Fischer/Fischer Photography

Luke Sternberg, running for a gain in a game against Sidney earlier this season, has been a key to AHSTW’s success this season.

 Sue Fischer/Fischer Photography

COUNCIL BLUFFS – AHSTW solidified its spot as the Iowa Class A District 7 champion with a decisive 52-10 victory Friday night over Council Bluffs St. Albert.

