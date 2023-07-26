With the ending of the baseball and softball seasons, I’m going to do a quick recap of some of the highlights of the 2022-2023 athletic year.
It’ll be a quick two-part series, and it’s going to be a general overview. This week, it’s fall and winter sports, and there were some very memorable highlights. I’m going to do my best to hit the major highlights, so I apologize in advance for forgetting something.
So without further ado:
Fall: Atlantic’s football team had a remarkable season, going 5-4 while being competitive in three of the Trojans’ four losses. The major highlight was a thrilling 26-21 win over Creston, a game that featured gutty performances by the offensive and defensive lines, and quarterback Caden Andersen, was sealed by Jayden Proehl’s last second interception that capped an incredible goal-line stand. In the end, the season finale was capped with incredible disappointment, as the Trojans were denied a spot in the Iowa Class 3A playoffs, one everyone thought they had earned by virtue of their third-place district finish and the win over the Panthers.
AHSTW, ACGC, Audubon and CAM did reach the playoffs, and it was the Vikings that made its furthest post-season push since 2018, reaching the Class A quarterfinals behind quarterback Kyle Sternberg. Undefeated going into the quarterfinal, the Vikings lost 20-0 to Lynnville-Sully in a game that was marked by a cold, driving rain and occasional snow showers, and neither team able to get much offense going.
In cross country, ACGC, led by senior Justin Reinhart’s 12th-place finish, earned Class 2A state team runner-up honors, a year after winning the state championship; it was the Chargers’ third top-four finish in a row. Three area runners made the deck for the girls: ACGC’s Ava Campbell in Class 1A, and Atlantic’s Ava Rush and Claire Pellett.
Riverside’s volleyball team earned its first-ever state tournament berth, playing at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville, a suburb of Iowa City. The Bulldogs, led by Veronica Andrusyshyn and a talented group of veterans and underclassmen, would lose in straight sets to Springville in the Class 1A state quarterfinal, but the die was cast. Atlantic, with a talented group of six seniors, had its best conference finish in years with a 5-5 record and reached the Class 3A regional quarterfinals.
For now, the fall sports season marked the final one for the Atlantic girls’ swimming team, due to declining participation and a lack of upcoming talent. Senior Lexi Reynolds, one of just three swimmers out for the team, had several highlights, including qualifying for state in the 200-meter freestyle.
Winter: Wrestling had the best season from an area perspective, with 17 individual qualifiers in a new 24-wrestler bracket at each weight in each class, and a first-ever girls’ state champion in the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union-sanctioned state wrestling tournament.
Molly Allen, who previously competed for Underwood, transferred to Riverside and proved she was a sensation, winning the 115-pound state title and capping an undefeated season. There were multiple state qualifiers from the area, and two others – 110-pounder Ady Lundquist of SWAT (Southwest Area Team, hosted by CAM), and AHSTW’s Isabella Canada at 235 – took third among a half-dozen area medalists.
On the boys’ side, Atlantic sophomore Aiden Smith surprised all, winning his way through the bracket to reach the state championship match at 113 pounds in Class 2A. Smith went toe-to-toe with Union LaPorte City’s Jace Hedeman before Hedeman won a hard-fought match. Smith’s runner-up finish was the best of three medalists, with Riverside’s Davis Bramman (106) and ACGC’s Tegan Slaybaugh (126) also placing in the top eight.
Atlantic was among the area schools looking for a new boys’ basketball coach after the resignation of Derek Hall, who led the Trojans to an 8-14 record this past winter. The top area teams were AHSTW and ACGC, each reaching their respective substate finals before being defeated by Des Moines-area schools – AHSTW by Des Moines Christian in Class 2A, and ACGC by eventual state champion Grand View Christian in Class 1A.
Led by Quinn Grubbs and Shay Burmeister, the Exira-EHK girls’ basketball team reached the Class 1A regional final for the fourth year in a row, losing a hard-fought game to Remsen St. Mary’s. The Hawks, which have been rising in recent years, used a big second half opening run to hold off the Spartans and earn their first-ever state tournament appearance.
Next week, we’ll cover the spring and summer highlights.
In the coming week or two, when the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association finalize their all-state teams, we’ll finalize our list of all-News Telegraph baseball and softball teams.
Be watching for those.
The best thing about this week’s heat wave?
It didn’t happen during either of the state tournaments. Last week’s temperatures were comfortable, and even at times people were seen on camera wearing sweatshirts and pullovers as evening approached.
This week, we’ll be in light-colored short-sleeved shirts to stay comfortable.
As I write this, it doesn’t appear the extreme heat will persist. It’ll still be low 90s with some humidity, but nothing like what’s expected later this week (upper 90s and humidity into the 100-105 range).
Closing on the sad note about the two young women killed in the accident near Afton, a small community east of Creston, along U.S. Highway 34, last Friday night.
The Southwestern Community College, and Creston, Mount Ayr and Winterset communities were reeling after the deaths of student-athletes Halsie Barnes (softball) and Ella Jo Leonard (dance team), and two of their friends were still recovering from injuries in the crash.
The Creston News-Advertiser reported that counselors were on hand at Mount Ayr school, and multiple media outlets, including the News-Telegraph, reported of plans for a candlelight vigil for Barnes and Leonard.
Barnes had just been named second team all-NJCAA Region 11 Division I as an infielder. She was described thusly on the SWCC Softball’s social media pages: “Halsie was the light and spirit of our team. Her presence at Southwestern next year will be missed greatly. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends and teammates.”
Leonard was on the 2022-2023 SWCC dance team and helped the Spartans to their first trophies in national competition. The school’s dance team social media also had memories of Ella: “She was a sweet, talented and passionate team member that we will miss very deeply. Please keep Ella’s family and friends in your prayers.”
Thinking of everyone involved in this accident, including the passengers in their car and those in the other vehicle, at this time.