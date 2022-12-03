ATLANTIC – Opening night at the Atlantic gym for the 2022-2023 basketball season showed hometown fans two pretty solid basketball teams for Trojan fans.
Both teams played hard and showed signs that they will be forces to be reckoned with in the Hawkeye Ten Conference this winter, despite the outcomes that ended in Glenwood’s favor both times: a 48-45 thriller over the Trojans in the girls’ game, and a 70-53 decision in the boys’ game.
Glenwood needed to rally in the girls’ game. The boys was a case where the Rams got an early lead and slowly built on the advantage to pull away.
Going back to the girls game, coach Dan Vargason wanted to stress one thing off the bat: His team played hard and good basketball on the night.
“They played hard. They played togehter. They rebounded and did all those things,” said Vargason.
It was the Rams’ Jenna Hopp, one of the Hawkeye Ten’s top returning players, who rallied her team from a 31-20 deficit early in the second half. The Trojans built that advantage off eight points by Paytn Harter and a 14-6 run in the second quarter.
Hopp scored 17 points in the second half as she single-handedly took control of the contest. A three-point shot by Neyla Nanfito put the Rams up 43-42 in the final minute, and the Rams never trailed again. Hopp finished with 27 points.
“I think she (Hopp) made 12 to 14 free throws, and that changes the game when they knock down their free throws and we didn’t get to the line,” said Vargason. “She shot 14 and we shot 12, but on the flip side, we played hard. This is different than we’ve played Glenwood in a long time. They’ve lost some players ove the years but they still have some talent.”
But Harter finished with 25 points and scored well on the inside. A few key misses in the paint stymied some of the Trojans’ chances.
In the boys game, the Trojans began the game with an 11-4 run, capped off by Caden Andersen’s bucket with under four minutes left in the first period.
But the Rams sliced into the lead, with a Kayden Anderson long-range shot tying the game at 13-apiece and Caden Johnson adding his own three-point shot shortly thereafter to make it 16-13 Glenwood.
The Rams never trailed after that, and broke away in the third quarter with a 22-10 run.
Coach Derek Hall said that it was clear which team had a game under their belt and which team was making its season debut.
“I’d say the first 14 minutes of the game we were pretty good, understanding our principles and rotating,” he said. “The game got away from us a little bit at the end of the second half, and the second half, we just didn’t execute defensively.
“Offensively, we got out to (a seven-point lead) early and we were playing through our posts and taking advantage of their undersized guards,” he continued. “We went away from that in the second half.”
Atlantic had three players in double figures, led by Jacskon McLaren and Carer Pellett both having 13 and Colton Rasmussen 11. Glenwood ended with four, including a game-high 18 from Risto Lapalla.
Both teams will be in action again today as they host ADM in a boy-girl doubleheader. The girls’ game is set to tip at about 2:30, with the boys to follow.
“It’s just a great learning experience and we’ll be much better (today),” said Hall.