COUNCIL BLUFFS – Behind a career-high 30-point performance by Dayton Templeton, the Atlantic boys’ basketball team picked up its first win of the season Friday night.
The Trojans used a big fourth quarter, outscoring the host Titans 27-18 to nail down a 68-57 win on the road.
“I thought that was probably the best defense we’ve played all year,” said coach Derek Hall, who picked up his first coaching win for the Trojans. “LC’s a big, physical team so we really turned up the heat on the ball, just because I thought we were going to be at a disadvantage sizewise. Our post-centers fought like heck and made it tough on them.”
Hall credited Caden Andersen, Garrett McLaren and Ethan Sturm for controlling the game on the perimeter in terms of ball pressure, and the Trojans controlled the boards as well.
“We rebounded much better as a team, and defensively we turned up the ball pressure so they couldn’t get easy-entry passes,” said Hall. “And we were getting downhill on offense into the paint like no other tonight. Definitely the best I’ve seen all year.”
Templeton had 18 of his 30 points after halftime, and was 7-for-8 at the line. As a team, the Trojans made 23-of-29 shots at the line.
Colton Rasmussen added 21 points in one of his best games yet, and the team started hitting threes to start helping put the Titans away.
“It feels really good” to get the first win, said Hall. “I’m super proud of my guys and they deserve all the credit.”
The Trojans (1-5, 1-4 Hawkeye Ten Conference) travel today to Greenfield to face Nodaway Valley, in a showdown of former fellow assistant coaches for Atlantic. Jeremy Blake was, like Hall, an assistant coach under Jeff Ebling until Ebling took the head job at Indianola.