DENISON – Grit and guts will get you lots of success.
So will determination and desire.
Atlantic’s Bennett Whetstone showed that and then some at Thursday’s Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet.
With a desire to make next week’s Iowa state track meet in at least two events, he showed those two G’s and the pair of D’s and it got the two relay teams he anchored – the 4x400– and 4x800-meter relays – automatic state berths.
Both were by runner-up finishes, but because the top two placewinners in each event at Class 3A state qualifying meets win automatic bids, the Trojans are in just the same.
Out of breath, but happy, Whetstone explained.
“Last year I went to state only in the 4x800 and I was happy with that,” he said. “This year, I wanted to make it in at least one other event. And I put everything I had in the 4x8 and 4x4 and it all paid off.”
It was Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag and Jayden Proehl who set the table in the 4x800. Andersen fell behind in the lead-off 800, but Sonntag and Proehl began catching up before Whetstone gave all he had to get the runner-up finish in 8:37.11, just behind Denison-Schleswig’s winning time and about two seconds faster than third-place Glenwood.
Nearly four hours later, in the finale, it was Carter Pellett, Gannon O’Hara and Tyson O’Brien who helped set the stage for Whetstone’s encore in the 4x400. The runner-up time: 3:35.90, just behind Council Bluffs Lewis Central but Glenwood was well behind this time.
“I couldn’t do it without any of these guys. Tyson, a freshman, he improved so much this season and Carter Pellett, he’s our really consistent speed runner, and Gannon, senior year ... “
“Never ran 4x4’s until this year,” asided O’Hara.
“... Gannon, I love all these guys and I’m so happy for him,” said Whetstone. “Everyone, it’s so good.”
The two relays were among three guaranteed spots the Trojan boys track team – third place in the team standings with 101 points, behind champion Glenwood and runner-up Lewis Central – will be sending to the state meet, which runs Thursday through Saturday, May 19-21.
Colton Rasmussen took the other automatic bid for the Trojans, earning his way by tying his season-best jump of 6’1” in the high jump.
“I felt really good coming into today,” said Rasmussen. “My jumps have been a lot better than they have recently so I’m glad I did good today. Strategy I was trying to stay off my feet the last few days so I could jump well and it worked.”
The Atlantic girls did pretty well themselves, qualifying in four events for sure.
Junior Ava Rush is a part of two automatic state-qualifying relays – like the boys, it’s the 4x400 and 4x800 – and, as an individual, the winner of the 1500-meter run.
Rush, speaking after putting in her kick near the final turn to pull away for victory in the 4x800 in 10:43.62, said that with the heat, the idea was to run the race the right way.
“We were talking about before the race we were talking about the mindset that was driving the weather and there were no excuses,” said Rush, who is talking along second-year qualifier Claire Pellett and newcomers Aubrey Guyer and Mariah Huffman in the 4x800.
The Trojans, which finished fourth in the girls’ standings, took the 4x400-meter silver in a photo finish with Glenwood, edging the Rams by 0.02 second with a time of 4:10.15. Nicole Middents, Huffman and Chloe Mulleix set the table for Rush’s late push at the end.
Rush won the 1500-meter run in 5:10.68, while Mullenix grabbed the other automatic qualifying spot in the 400-meter hurdles, with a second-place time of 1:09.41.
“My hurdles, my big thing was getting out good and beating the other runners to the first two hurdles,” she said. “It’s all about the finish. You have to be really strong physically and mentally.”
The weather conditions played a factor in some performances with everyone, but a point sophomore Claire Pellett made was that the heat and humidity, and in some cases wind, were present at all the other state qualifying meets statewide.
“We needed to go out and battle,” said Pellett, who led off for the Trojans in the 4x800. “I knew I needed to get my team in a good spot so that we’d be able to maintain it. It was windy on the backside but I knew I had to pull through for my teammates.”
Both the Trojan boys and girls were hoping to qualify in a number of other events, via at-large bids determined by best performances at other state qualifying meets.
The final list of qualifiers won’t likely be known, however, until Saturday in any of the classes as there were a number of meets, mostly in northwestern Iowa, that were postponed due to the threat of severe weather.
However, the girls posted a good time in the distance medley relay, while the boys could get athletes in the long jump and 100-meter hurdles, among others.