ATLANTIC – The Atlantic girls’ basketball team has done it.
They are Hawkeye Ten Conference champions.
Utilizing a never-say-die attitude, the Trojan girls set out to accomplish what no other team has done since 2004.
Tuesday night on Senior Night, the Trojans built a 14-point lead over arch-rival Harlan, watched it whittled down to a precarious one, but played great defense on the final play to hold on for a thrilling 53-51 victory over the Cyclones.
Early-season losses, including those to teams such as Glenwood and ADM, were remembered in this game.
On this night, when Harlan rallied against Atlantic, the Trojans took charge.
Coach Dan Vargason’s stepped up, made the plays, distributed the ball and did all the things needed to win. nd it was a late basket and free throw by Paytn Harter that helped give her team the final points needed to secure the win.
The effort on this night held off an inspired effort by Aubrey Schwieso, who finished with a game-high 25 points. Harter finished with 15 for the Trojans and Jada Jensen added 10.
The Trojans trailed only in the latter stages of the first quarter, as a 6-0 run capped by Maddie Richter’s three-point bomb made it 10-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Similarly, a 15-2 run finished the first half and gave the Trojans their biggest lead, a halftime score of 31-17. That’s when the Cyclones switched defenses to try to get back into the game, and even though the Cyclones got the game to within a possession late, it was great defense and poise that carried the day for the Trojans.
On the final play of the game, the ball went to Schwieso, who took the ball just inside the arc and drove toward the basket for the layup that, if it had been good would have sent the game into overtime. But the shot fell off the rim and the Cyclones couldn’t recover the ball in time to get another shot off, setting off the big celebration.
The Trojans are sharing the Hawkeye Ten Conference title with Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Glenwood, all whom finished the league with an 8-2 record.
Vargason noted after the game that his team exceeded goals set at the beginning of the year, which were place at least second in the Hawkeye Ten and 14 wins. Indeed, 17 wins and a share of the league title, and he attributed that to hard work and playing as a team.
Vargason’s team, which finished the regular season with a 17-4 overall record and a No. 14 ranking in Iowa Class 3A in hand, now focuses on the post-season and a first-round regional contest against Clarinda.
The Trojans beat the Cardinals twice this season, but Vargason said it’s just a one-game season at this point and, noting the “going 1-0” mentality all season, the lone focus at this point is on Clarinda.
BOYS GAME
In the nightcap, Atlantic hung with Harlan, which was contending for at least a share of the boys’ Hawkeye Ten championship, before the Cyclones got on a roll and eventually rolled to a 70-46 win.
Carter Pellett’s buzzer-beating basket to end the first quarter made it 15-13 Atlantic, but from there, the Cyclones began heating up their shooting.
It was a big game from Jace Gubbels – 23 points, a career high – and other contributions by Teagan Kasperbauer and Jacob Buch, with 16 and 18, respectively, that helped give the Cyclones the edge.
It was 39-27 at halftime, and 56-39 after three quarters.
Colton Rasmussen ended with 22 points before coming out of the game midway through the fourth quarter, while Pellett put in 10 as the Trojans’ “second five” played the remaining four minutes of the game.
Coach Derek Hall thought his team gave a good effort, and noted how well some of Harlan’s players stepped up to take control of the game.
Atlantic is now 7-13 overall and will finish with a 3-7 Hawkeye Ten Conference record.
They have just a road game against Denison-Schleswig to close out the regular season. Post-season assignments are expected to be announced next week by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.