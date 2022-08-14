ATLANTIC – Matt Weresh held a three-stroke lead over Zach Christianson and defending champion Ross Martens after Saturday's portion of the 2022 Tournament Of Champions.
Sunday afternoon, Weresh simply dominated, and expanded his lead to an eventual winning margin of five strokes.
Overcoming a rough 10th hole, the now-four time champion birdied on the eighth, ninth and 11th holes and held off Christianson to take the Open Division championship by five strokes with a three-day score of 201, taking second by handicap.
Christianson hung tight with Weresh through the front nine and birdied on the last two holes to finish with a 206. Martens birdied on the par-3 15th hole and also the final hole to finish third, also with a 201.
Weresh, an Atlantic native whose son, Henry, finished fifth with a 1-over 208, maintained the lead throughout the weekend, and it was what he called an "unexpected" effort that helped give him the momentum.
"The first round was unexpectedly good," said Weresh, who won previous Open divisions in 2004, 2005 and 2020. "I think I had 24 total putts, and to start out on a push like that is helpful. It's sometimes hard to play with a lead but I was pretty steady for some reason."
Sunday, Weresh was able to build on his lead on the front nine, taking a four-stroke lead over Christianson at the midway point.
"Just staying steady and making them have to lean on their game to go for birdies really helped," he said. "I think you saw on the back nine, their long-ball hitters weren't going for par, and really put their balls in trouble and hurt them more than helped them. I get it; they were taking more risks but had fewer rewards."
One of the few times Weresh ran into trouble was on the 10th hole, where he got caught on an unirrigated slope to the right of the sand trap. The drive wasn't terrible, but it resulted in his only double-bogey of the afternoon. Martens and Christianson had a birdie and par, respectively, on the same hole to gain ground.
But Weresh shook it off and eventually pulled away, clinching after the 17th hole before a good drive and aim toward the center of the green to ice the victory on the 18th.
The expanded field, due to some changes in who could participate, resulted in better competition, something Weresh really appreciated.
"With the new way they've opened the field, I think you're going to see participation grow," he said. "I had some friends back from California I grew up with in high school, and it was a great weekend."
Christianson had a 1-under to finish the front nine, but overshot the green a couple of times on the back side before eventually finishing 2-under on the day.
"It's hard to catch Matt when he's playing like that. He just doesn't make mistakes and it's hard to catch him from behind," said Christianson. "There was a tough stretch, 12 through 16 and I wish I could have them back, but I wouldn't change much. I played for first and if you get second or third, so be it."
Eric Boehlert, who finished fourth, ended with an even-par 207 for the three days, firing a 1-under 68 on Sunday for his finish. Weresh's son, Henry, of Des Moines Golf & Country Club and Majestic Hills Golf Club's Jared Koch each had a 208, as did Justin Lviingston. Matt Gearhart, Drew Thompson and Jake Olsen finished out the top 10.
SENIOR DIVISION
With the Super Senior division wrapped on Saturday, there was just the Senior Division yet to be settled on Sunday.
It took a birdie on the first playoff hole for Darby McLaren to pull out the victory on his home course.
Both he and Bill Matzdorff, of Briarwood Golf Club in Ankeny, were tied at 208, 1 over par, after 54 holes, and McLaren, playing in the Senior Division for the first time, pulled out the win.
Past champions rounded out the top five. Chris Nelson took third by handicap, with Ron Peterson coming in fourth. Both finished with a 3-over 210.