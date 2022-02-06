AVOCA – AHSTW’s Denver Pauley had to wrestle just one match, but it was enough for him to advance into next week’s Iowa Class 1A district meet.
Pauley, a 170-pound senior for the Vikings, got a 9-0 major decision over Treynor’s Kyle Moss to advance as the sectional champion on his home mat, in what was his final bout in his high school career.
He broke the match open in the second period with a reversal on Moss that he later turned into a three-point near fall, before salting the win away in the final period.
Eight Vikings advanced as coach Evan McCarthy’s team moved on as sectional runners-up, a place behind Underwood. Both teams will be competing at the regional dual meet.
Also moving on for the Vikings, all as runners-up, are
Braden Fineran (120), Eli Collins (126), Hayden Fischer (138), Kadyen Baxter (145), Garrison Gettler (160), Nate Jorgensen (195) and Henry Lund (220).
Audubon had one advance, with Cooper Nielsen looking to punch his return ticket to state. Now 31-10 on the year, the 220-pound Nielsen got a pair of quick pins, including a 46-second victory over AHSTW’s Henry Lund, to claim the title.
Audubon had three others reach at least the semifinals. Jack Stanerson (106), Lane Barber (195) and Alex Foran (285) both placed third, while Keegan Deist was fourth.
The district meet is Saturday, Feb. 12, in Underwood.
Iowa Class 1A Sectional
Saturday, Feb. 5, at Avoca
Team scores: 1. Underwood 259 (9), 2. AHSTW 203.5 (8), 3. Treynor 188 (5), 4. Tri-Center 123 (3), 5. Audubon 95 (1), 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 62 (2), 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 (0).
Advancing wrestlers
106: 1. Molly Allen (U), 2. Brant Freeberg (TC). 113: 1. Lucas Bose (U), 2. Zach Williams (SA). 120: 1. Blake Allen (U), 2. Braden Fineran (AHSTW). 126: 1. Will Buckholdt (U), Eli Collins (AHSTW). 132: 1. Gable Porter (U), 2. Ethan Flaharty (TC). 138: 1. Stevie Barnes (U), 2. Hayden Fischer (AHSTW). 145: 1. Hagen Heistand (U), 2. Kayden Baxter (AHSTW). 152: 1. David Helton (SA), 2. Zack Robbins (T). 160: 1. Caleb Iliff (T), 2. Garrison Gettler (AHSTW). 170: 1. Denver Pauley (AHSTW), 2. Kyle Moss (T). 182: 1. Brecken Freeberg (TC), 2. Levi Young (T). 195: 1. Carter Davis (U), 2. Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW). 220: 1. Cooper Nielsen (Aud), Henry Lund (AHSTW). 285: Easton Eledge (U), Daniel Gregory (T).
AHSTW places
106: Aiden Akers, 5th. 113: Brendyn Conn, 5th. 120: Braden Fineran, 2nd. 126: Eli Collins, 2nd. 132: Tyson Osbahr, 4th. 138: Hayden Fischer, 2nd. 145: Kayden Baxter, 2nd. 152: Aiden Martin, 4th. 160: Garrison Gettler, 2nd. 170: Denver Pauley, 1st. 182: Kolby Weihs, 3rd. 195: Nate Jorgensen, 2nd. 220: Henry Lund, 2nd. 285: Jaicob Madsen, 4th.
Audubon places106: Jack Stanerson, 3rd. 126: Zeke Konkler, 5th. 145: Evan Alt, 5th. 152: Gabe Jensen, 5th. 160: Keegan Deist, 4th. 195: Lane Barber, 3rd. 220: Cooper Nielsen, 1st. 285: Alex Foran, 3rd.