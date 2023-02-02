CORALVILLE – Five News-Telegraph area wrestlers reached the quarterfinals on Day 1 of the first-ever state girls’ wrestling tournament sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union with seven advancing through the first round.
The SWAT Valkyries – the cooperative of CAM, Atlantic, Griswold, Southwest Valley and Nodaway Valley – placed three in the quarterfinal rounds after each registered two wins in Thursday’s morning session: Ady Lundquist (110), Grace Britten (170) and Haley Armstrong (235).
Riverside’s Molly Allen (110) also advanced to the quarterfinals after a pair of quick pinfall wins, while AHSTW’s Isabella Canada earned a pair of hard-fought decisions at 235.
For Armstrong (27-2 after the second round), she pinned both of her opponents, including a 42-second win over Skyla Jevne of Decorah. Armstrong was set to wrestle Missouri Valley’s Jocelyn Buffum Thursday evening.
Afer a first-round pinfall victory in just 47 seconds, Britten ground out a 3-0 win over Osage’s Leah Grimm, breaking a scoreless tie in the third with an escape and takedown within a span of 35 seconds to advance to a quarterfinal match with Southeast Polk’s Bella Porcel. Lundquist kicked off her run with a pair of first-period pins, needing less than 1:50 to get both wins.
Allen, who recorded three technical falls in the regionals, was equally impressive. A state champion a year ago when the meet was hosted by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA), she got a pair of pins in the first two rounds, including a 3:57 in over Perry’s Taylor Atwell.
Canada got a pair of escapes in her second-round match to advance past Western Dubuque’s Adriana Shepherd.
SWAT 190-pounder Ellen Gerlock was sent to the consolation round after being pinned by South Winneshiek’s Isabella Kipp in the second round of the championship bracket. Gerlock had won her first-round match in dramatic fashion, coming from behind 6-2 in the final minute against MOC-Floyd Valley’s Elvia Topete Anzuna before catching Anzuna on her back with 31 seconds left in the final period to get the pin.
Riverside’s Carly Henderson (120) also lost a second-round match, falling by major decision to Raccoon River-Northwest’s Calista Rodish. Henderson won her first match of the day over Ballard’s Allison Baker; up just 2-0 going into the third period, Henderson paired two takedowns with near-falls, the latter a three-pointer, to build a nine-point lead and coast to an 11-3 win.
SWAT’s Jazz Christensen (100) and Riverside’s Kia Meek (170) both fell in their first-round matches and were sent to the consolation round. Christensen dropped her consolation match to be eliminated, while Meek remained alive after her first consolation match with a pinfall victory over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Justyce Dominick.
SWAT’s Evy Marlin was scheduled to compete at the state tournament at 130 pounds, but withdrew due to an injury. A sophomore, Marlin had qualified as a regional runner-up and finishes the year with a 20-4 record.
Xtream Arena was reportedly at capacity for the Thursday morning session, according to commentary on live streams.
Results from Thursday’s quarterfinals, along with second- and third-round wrestlebacks will be published in Saturday’s News-Telegraph along with a recap of all of today’s action.
Matches get underway at 9 a.m. with semifinals, three rounds of wrestlebacks and seventh-place matches in the morning session, and the 6 p.m. session including awards presentations, a Grand March, and championship, third- and fifth-place matches.