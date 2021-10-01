Top Shot 2021 – Round 3
Individual scores
38 – Cody Moreland, Alex Elmquist.
37 – Randy Henningsen, Erich Wickman, Heath Irlmeier, Cody Kirchhoff, Jamie Meads.
36 – Tom Hurford.
35 – Johnie MeisLahn, Jeff Moreland, Steve Hansen.
33 – Chase Pottebaum.
32 – Ben White, Nathan McLaren.
31 – Jake Reynolds.
30 – Matt Burud, Pat Petersen.
28 – Clark Borkowski.
27 – Chris Witzman.
26 – Zeb Wickman, Charles T. McLaren.
25 – Tim Erickson.
24 – Dave Erickson, Evan Smith, Brent Cambridge.
23 – Jake Tanner, Taylor Schroeder, Chris Jimmerson.
22 – John Westering, Ryan Young.
21 – Dwaine Kirchhoff.
19 – Bob McHugh.
18 – Steele McLaren.
4-man team
143 – Cody Moreland, Johnie MeisLahn, Jeff Moreland, Steve Hansen.
140 – Alex Elmquist, Heath Irlmeier, Jeff Moreland, Ben White.
135 – Cody Kirchhoff, Jamie Meads, Chase Pottebaum, Clark Borkowski.
120 – Tom Hurford, Rick Scott, Pat Petersen, Ryan Young.
116 – Steele McLaren, Nathan McLaren, Jake Reynolds, John Westering.
93 – Brent Cambreidge, Jake Tanner, Taylor Schroeder, Chris Jimmerson.
92 – Dave Erickson, Tim Erickson, Bob McHugh, Evan Smith.
Annie Oakley Champions
Johnie MeisLahn, Ben White, Preston Harter, Clark Borkowski.
SEASON SUMMARY
The final round of Top Shot 2021 is over and the scores have been tabulated. Winners of the team and individual events shot in all three rounds to quality. Composite scores for individuals are based on the number of clay pigeons hit out of 150. Composite scores for four-person teams are the total number of targets hit out of 600.
Top Shot is sponsored by Wickman Chemican and 100% of all proceeds go directly to the Atlantic Police Reserves Children's Fund, better known as the "Shop With a Cop" program that takes place at Christmas.
Wickman Chemical would like to thank everybody who contributed to or participated in Top Shot 2021, and they are looking forward to Top Shot 2022.
4-PERSON TEAM STANDINGS
408 – Cody Moreland, Jeff Moreland, Johnie MeisLahn and Steve Hansen.
387 – Cod Kirchhoff, Jamie Meads, Chase Pottebaum and Clark Borkowski.
384 – Tom Hurford, Rick Scott, Pat Petersen and Ryan Young.
Cass County Sheriff's Office – 103 – Jake Reynolds, John Westering, Steele McLaren and Nathan McLaren.
Atlantic Police Department – 92 – Dave Erickson, Tim Erickson, Bob McHugh and Evan Smith.
INDIVIDUAL COMPSITE SCORES
113 – Cody Moreland.
112 – Rick Scott.
111 – Cody Kirchhoff.
104 – Erick Wickman, John MeisLahn.
101 – Pat Petersen.
99 – Jamie Meads.
93 – Jeff Moreland.
91 – Chase Pottebaum.
86 – Clark Borkowski.
78 – Zeb Wickman.
65 – Dwaine Korchhoff.
60 – Bob McHugh.
OTHER AWARDS
* Annie Oakley Champion: Bob McHugh.
* Most Inspiring Participant: Steele McLaren.