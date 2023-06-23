BASEBALL
Sidney 7, Griswold 3: The Cowboys won the rubber match between the two Corner Conference rivals in the league tournament's 4-5 game Thursday night in Tabor.
Bode Wyman pitched a complete game, striking out six. He stole a base and scored a run for the Tigers. Zane Johnson added two hits and Brayden Lockwood had a pair of stolen bases.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, only for the Cowboys to score three in the bottom half of the inning, and they never trailed although they didn't put the game firmly into their control until the sixth inning.
* Logan-Magnolia 5, AHSTW 0: Aiden Akers took the loss in a complete game effort, striking out seven Panthers. Blake Akers had two hits as the Vikings managed just three on the night.
* Audubon 7, IKM-Manning 5: Gavin Larsen had two hits and Cooper Nielsen had two RBI as the Wheelers picked up their fifth win of the year. Larsen and Brody Schultes combined for the win, striking out six Wolves.
* West Harrison 13, CAM 4: Collin Bower had three hits in the Cougars' loss to the Hawkeyes, while Chase Spieker and Brayden Chester each had two hits. Lukas James had two RBIs.
* Van Meter 10-16, ACGC 0-4: The Chargers were swept in West Central Activities Conference play Thursday night in Van Meter.
In the opener, Lance Bunde had two of the Chargers three hits, as a seven-run third inning broke the game open. Bunde finished with four hits in the doubleheader.
In Game 2, the Chargers got out to a 4-0 lead over the first two innings, thanks to RBIs by Tegan Slaybaugh, Brock Littler and Ben Franzeen. But the Bulldogs got six runs in the bottom of the second, and six more runs in the bottom of the fourth put this game on ice.
SOFTBALL
* Griswold 9, Stanton 0: A match with Fremont-Mills for the Corner Conference championship on the line, was set up after the Tigers blasted the Viqueens Thursday night in Griswold.
Makenna Askeland was 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs and two stolen bases, while Addison Adams and Karly Millikan each added two RBIs. Millikan pitched the shutout, striking out 12 and scattering two hits.
With a win over the Knights, the Tigers would secure their fourth straight Corner tournament championship, having won every year since 2020.
* Audubon 5, IKM-Manning 4: The Wheelers picked up a Western Iowa Conference win at Manning Thursday night behind two hits each by Jordan Porsch and Kali Irlmeier. Alexis Obermeier had a solo home run, and Irlmeier, Mattie Nielsen and Michelle Brooks each had single RBIs.
Obermeier struck out 13 and gave up no earned runs in the win.
* Shenandoah 11, Riverside 2: The Fillies used a four-run second inning to take control and eventually beat the Lady Dawgs in a non-conference game Thursday night in Shenandoah.
Adaline Martens had two hits, including a triple and an RBI, while Elly Henderson also had two hits.
* Logan-Magnolia 4, AHSTW 1: Kendra Hansen had a hit and RBI to pace the Lady Vikes in the Western Iowa Conference loss.
* Van Meter 5-18, ACGC 3-4: The Chargers were close in the first game of a West Central Activities Conference game with second-ranked Van Meter, but the second was all Bulldogs.
The Chargers dropped to 5-13 on the year.