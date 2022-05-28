Bryan York has been very involved with sports throughout high school.
His efforts in the pool, as a member of the boys’ swimming team, the past four winters have been well documented.
But the recent Atlantic High School graduate has also been a key member of the boys’ tennis team, and it was as a junior that he came to prominence in the varsity lineup.
“Tennis is something I did a little bit when I was younger,” York explains. “I kind of liked the feel of racquet sports, and it interested me. I remember the Y had a club hitting event where you could learn to play and get the feel for the racquet and everything, and I did it during the summer to pass time.”
He left the sport for awhile, and swimming was a big part of that, while also doing cross country in middle school. But the sport of tennis came calling again when he entered high school.
“Freshman year, they were having signups and I was looking for a way to relax and be involved in high school and stay in shape, and tennis was the right fit for me,” he said.
He liked the sport enough his freshman year he decided to practice his skills during the off-season, in anticipation for a varsity spot his sophomore year. That season never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He remained in shape and continued to work on his skills, and went out again his junior year. He made the varsity team, and the reward was continuing to play the sport with friends old and new.
And work with a variety of groups of friends at that.
In swimming, his senior group has included Alex Sampson, Brayden Atkinson and Bryce Schmidtke; fellow classmate Drew Engler was previously a swimmer as well. For tennis, Sampson went out this year, but there’s also been Hunter Weppler and state qualifier Ethan Sturm among the seniors.
He’s got a lot of positive things to say about his classmates.
“I got to play with (Sturm) a lot more this year than in the past,” he said, noting how he’s led by example. “He’s really a star athlete and one of those people where if you give him a task he’ll give it everything he has. He enjoys it and enjoys all sports for that matter.”
York was especially excited for the future of the boys’ team, including Clevi Johnson, Kinnick Juhl, Easton O’Brien and Nolan Waters, who all gained varsity experience this spring.
He also thanked his tennis coaches, head coach Mike McDermott and assistant coaches Cole Renken and James Northwick.
“They’ve helped us all throughout our four years and really want what’s best for the team and for the individuals,” he said. “They all strive to make us a better team, boys and girls.”
Hard work is one thing, but putting in the time and bonding behind the scenes, connecting with everybody including younger teammates are what helped the Trojans once again qualify for the Class 1A distrit team tennis tournament. Despite falling to Carroll Kuemper in the opening round, York said it was still something special to be a part of helping continue the Trojans’ run of post-season success.
“It’s definitely an honor to know we’re one of the best teams in Iowa,” he said. “Especially from the Hawkeye Ten Conference (meet, where they finished seventh) to (the district singles and doubles meet), we hit the ground running hammered out the kinks and put on a show.”
The Trojans haven’t put together a co-ed tandem in the past for the annual co-ed meet, but if York had a choice, he’d probably pair up with Keira Olson or Aspen Niklasen.
“That’d be a fun event and brings another element to the game of tennis,” he said.
Why get involved in tennis? York answered: “It just allows you to get involved and whether it’s one of the first things you get involved with our one of the last, it’s definitely one where it’s a social event, your friends are there to help you ... and everyone’s there wants to have fun, just like you.”
Besides the swimming team, York was also active in FFA, band, was a senior class officer, National Honor Society and Silver Cord. Outside of school, he is a member of 4-H and has been involved with First United Methodist Church and the Atlantic Schools Community Garden.
“It allows you to connect with all sorts of people,” he said. “It takes a widely diverse group of people to make a town and make it run successfully. The more you get involved in various activities, the more you can meet new people around you, help those people around you and make a difference to your community and world.”