Carrie Gilley of Davenport North along with Western Christian’s Kayla Gesink and Brooke Wolterstorf are the 2021 inductees into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Volleyball Hall of Fame. The trio will be inducted prior to the start of the Class 2A championship match Thursday, November 4 at the State Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids. Also honored Thursday will be 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Emily Luensmann of Dubuque Hempstead.
Gilley starred at Davenport North from 1986 to 1990. She was a starter on two teams that reached the state tournament and had six service aces in the Class 2A championship match, earning a spot on the 1988 Class 2A all-tournament team. Gilley was the 1989 Player of the Year after leading the state in kills and blocks. She went on to a successful collegiate career at Washington State and played on two NCAA tournament teams. She led the PAC-10 Conference in hitting percentage as a sophomore and ranked in the top 20 nationally in hitting as a junior. She is Washington State’s career leader in hitting percentage.
Gesink was a starter on two state championship teams for Western Christian. Gesink earned all-state honors three times and was a first-team all-state selection twice. The setter was the Class 2A Player of the Year as a senior when she averaged 9.3 assists and 2 digs a set. She was a captain of the 2010 all-tournament team after averaging 10.2 assists a set on the Wolfpack’s 2010 state championship team. Gesink enjoyed a stellar volleyball at Dordt, earning first team all-conference honors three times and was a three-time all-American. She ranks fourth in Dordt history in career assists and 12th in career digs.
Wolterstorff played at Western Christian from 2009 to 2012 and was a part of three Wolfpack teams that reached the state championship match, where she was a three-time member of the 2A all-tournament team. Wolterstorff earned first team all-state honors three times and was a member of two elite all-state teams. She was a Class 2A co-player of the year after averaging 3.1 kills and 2.6 digs a set. Wolterstorff went on to star at Dordt, earning first-team all-American honors twice while playing in three NAIA national touraments. Her 1600 career kills rank sixth in school history and she also ranks ninth in career aces and digs.