Ninth-seeded Creighton (23-11) plays for a return to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 19 when it meets top-seeded and No. 3 Kansas (29-6).
Tip-off at Dickies Arena (13,400) in Fort Worth, Texas, is set for 1:40 p.m. Central.
ABOUT THE BLUEJAYS
Creighton is 23-11 overall and earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament after going 10-4 in February/March, including a run to the final of last week's Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Down 62-53 with 2:30 left on Thursday, Creighton pulled off an epic comeback to earn a 72-69 overtime win over the Aztecs.
The Bluejays returned just seven lettermen but no starters from last year's team that finished 22-9 overall, runner-up in the Big East, and reached the program's first Sweet 16 since 1974. CU was picked to finish eighth in the Big East but instead finished in fourth place while posting four wins over the three teams ahead of it.
Creighton has four players averaging at least 11.3 points per game, including the trio of Ryan Hawkins (13.8 ppg., 7.8 rpg.), Ryan Nembhard (11.3 ppg., 4.4 apg.) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (13.1 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 2.6 bpg.). Nembhard was named Big East Freshman of the Year despite suffering a wrist injury on Feb. 23 that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Kalkbrenner left Thursday's game with a left knee injury and was still awaiting a diagnosis when these notes were being written hours later, though it seems unlikely he'll be available.
Alex O'Connell (11.6 ppg., 5.4 rpg.) had 27 points in a Valentine's Day win vs. Georgetown, his fourth game this season of 20 points or more.
Not mentioned in that group is Arthur Kaluma (9.9 ppg., 5.1 rpg.), who along with Kalkbrenner was named to the All-Tournament Team last week at Madison Square Garden.
More than 38 percent of Creighton's points this season have come from freshmen, who composed much of the team's top-10 recruiting class. In fact, Creighton features three of the Big East's four true freshmen to average 25 minutes per game or more and are the nation's only team playing three true freshmen at least 25 minutes per game.
The Bluejays own five top-25 wins this season, having defeated No. 9 Villanova (79-59), No. 11 Providence (85-58), No. 17 UConn (59-55), No. 18 UConn (64-62) and No. 24 BYU (83-71), and are 6-2 on neutral floors this year.
Creighton averages 69.1 points per game while allowing 66.0 per game. CU shoots 45.0 percent from the floor, 30.3 percent from deep and 73.3 percent at the line. CU is +3.1 on the glass but have also turned the ball over 14.2 times per game.
SCOUTING KANSAS
Kansas has won six straight to improve to 29-6 this season after a 83-56 win vs. Texas Southern on Thursday.
Ochai Agbaji (19.4 ppg., 5.1 rpg.) was named a consensus First Team All-American after electing to return to school.
Also in double-figures are Christian Braun (14.6 ppg.), Jalen Wilson (10.9 ppg.), 7.0 rpg.) and David McCormack (10.1 ppg., 7.1 rpg.).
The Jayhawks average 78.7 points per game and yield just 67.8 per contest. KU shoots 48.2 percent from the floor, 35.9 percent from deep and 72.1 percent at the line.
Kansas leads the all-time series with Creighton by a 10-6 count, including a 2-0 on neutral courts. Each of the last two meetings have been decided by a single point, including last season's top-10 battle in Lawrence won by the Jayhawks, 73-72.
The only previous NCAA Tournament meeting was a 55-54 KU win in Tulsa in 1974.
Creighton's last win in the series came on Dec. 5, 1949 (59-55 in Omaha).
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott is 0-9 all-time against the Jayhawks. The first eight meetings came between 2006-10 when he was the head coach at Iowa State, with last year being his only battle against KU from the Bluejay sideline.
McDermott is 0-9 in head-to-head meetings against Bill Self. Self is 3-3 in his career against Creighton (0-3 as Oral Roberts coach, 1-0 as Tulsa coach, 1-0 as Illinois coach, 1-0 as Kansas coach).
LAST MEETING
Then-No. 5 Kansas defeated No. 8 Creighton, 73-72, last season (Dec. 8, 2020) in Lawrence as part of the Big 12 - Big East battle.
The game featured 13 lead changes and nine ties, with Denzel Mahoney's steal and score tying the game at 70 with 1:04 to go. KU's Jalen Wilson answered with a three-pointer with 40 seconds left to give KU the lead. Creighton had a chance to tie with 1.0 seconds left when Marcus Zegarowski was fouled on a three-point attempt, but the All-American guard missed his final free throw.
Mahoney led four Bluejays in double-figures with 19 points and also helped keep Ochai Agbaji scoreless in 24 minutes on 0-for-6 shooting. Wilson led all players with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Of the eight Creighton players to see the floor that afternoon, only Shereef Mitchell and Ryan Kalkbrenner are still on the CU roster. Mitchell hasn't played since December due to injury, while Kalkbrenner was injured on Thursday night and his status for Saturday remains in question. The Bluejay duo combined for one point, one rebound and one assist in 19 minutes of floor time.