MARYVILLE, Mo. – Atlantic freshman Jayci Reed kicked off her high school career in style.
She won the girls’ 60-meter hurdles in 9.40 and was the lone champion of the day for the Trojans at Saturday’s Northwest Missouri State Indoor Track Challenge.
But there were plenty of successful performances for both the boys’ and girls’.
For the boys, Jackson McLaren was the runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles, coming in with a time of 8.89. Colton Rasmussen had a best jump of 1.87 meters (roughly 6’2”) to also take second. Caden Andersen had the other top-four finish with a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run, at 2:06.17.
The Trojan girls brought home three second-place finishes, with Reed taking second in the 200-meter dash at 27.94, Ava Rush in the 800-meter run at 2:29.88, and a 4x400-meter relay at 4:17.68. A second 4x400-meter relay team also competed for the Trojan girls, placing fourth at 4:24.23.
Teamwise, the Trojans were fourth on the girls’ side, ninth on the boys’ division as the indoor season wrapped up.
Griswold brought their girls’ team to the meet for the first time in several years. Their top finish was 11th in the distance medley relay, in 16:13.01. Whitney Pennock’s time of 11.04 in the 60-meter hurdles was the Tigers’ best individual finish, coming in 14th.
CONCORDIA INDOOR
Trending Food Videos
SEWARD, Neb. – Riverside had a great weekend at Concordia University’s Bulldog Track & Field Indoor Challenge Friday afternoon.
The Bulldog boys won its 14-team division, getting three championships on the day. The 4x800-meter relay of Teegan Schechinger, Dawson Henderson, Landyn Scoenrock and Brody Henderson, won with a time of 9:19.26. Jaxon Gordon won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.91, while Ayden Salais took the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.79.
Grady Jeppesen had a pair of runner-up finishes, in the 400-meter dash (54.33) and 200-meter dash (24.19).
The Lady Dawgs were second in their division of the girls’ meet. Carly Henderson, Adaline Martens, Veronica Schechinger and Bailey Richardson were victorious in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:46.24, while Lydia Erickson won the 400-meter dash in 1:04.38. Andrusyshyn won the 60-meter hurdles in 9.39, while the 4x400-meter relay of Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Martens and Henderson were runners-up in 4:28.58. Also taking second was Andrusyshyn in the 60-meter hurdles, at 9.39.
CENTRAL COLLEGE
PELLA – The Audubon girls’ track team had four top-eight finishes at the Central College Indoor meet Saturday in Pella, and Madi Steckler stood out among them all.
Steckler won the 60-meter hurdles in 9.43, while taking fourth in the 60-meter dash at 8.17. She was second in the 200-meter dash at 27.53. Stefi Beisswenger was the other medalist, taking eighth in the 300-meter run at 12:16.65.
CAM’s Emma Follmann was the lone medalist for the Cougars, taking 5’8” in the high jump to place seventh.