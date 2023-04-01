Salute Gymnastics returned from the foray into international gymnastics at the Cancun Classic by taking a small group of gymnasts to the Winter Wonderland Invitational Feb. 17-19 in Cedar Rapids.
Salute then brought nearly a full team to the Cahoy’s Cornhusker Classic Feb. 24-26 in Council Bluffs.
The Silver Level Team had another strong showing at Cahoy’s Cornhusker Classic finishing in fourth Place as a team. Salute Gymnasts also brought home 57 top-three individual medals. The Cahoy’s Cornhusker Classic also featured the first boys’ competition of the season, with Salute competing two boys.
Individual awards at the Winter Wonderland include:
Bronze Level
Charlie Boots - 9th Place Vault (9.0), 8th Place Bars (9.1), 3rd Place Beam (9.275), 9th Place Floor (8.9), 6th Place All-Around (36.275)
Silver Level
Shelby Johnson - 4th Place Bars (9.475), 7th Place Beam (9.225), 7th Place Floor (9.05), 8th Place All-Around (36.55)
Harper Gute – 10th Place Vault (9.05), 7th Place Bars (9.325), 5th Place Beam (9.4), 6th Place All-Around (36.65)
Ella Stanerson – 4th Place Vault (9.15), 8th Place Bars (9.275), 4th Place Beam (9.3), 8th Place Floor (8.95), 7th Place All-Around (36.675)
Maliaya Mich – 6th Place Vault (8.9), 2nd Place Bars (9.4), 8th Place Beam (9.1)
Gold Level
Nika Duhacheck – 10th Place Bars (8.95)
Isabelle South – 9th Place Vault (8.85)
Madelynn Gaul – 9th Place Beam (8.85)
Platinum Level
Allison Middents – 3rd Place Vault (9.15), 1st Place Beam (9.325), 5th Place All-Around (35.4)
Diamond Level
Nicole Middents – 3rd Place Vault (9.1), 6th Place Bars (8.3), 7th Place Beam (8.675), 3rd Place Floor (9.2), 5th Place All-Around (35.275)
Individual and team awards at the Cahoy’s Cornhusker Classic include:
Bronze Level
Charlie Boots – 2nd Place Beam (9.35), 6th Place All-Around (36.175)
Makenzie Ellison – 6th Place Floor (8.7)
Kate Henningsen – 2nd Place Vault (8.9), 4th Place Bars (9.0), 2nd Place Beam (9.2), 2nd Place Floor (9.1), 3rd Place All-Around (36.2)
Amelia McBride – 5th Place Bars (9.0), 6th Place Beam (9.05)
Elena Sieren – 4th Place Beam (9.1)
Caia Van Ert – 4th Place Vault (8.975), 2nd Place Beam (9.25), 6th Place All-Around (35.7)
Brinley Knudsen – 5th Place Vault (9.05), 3rd Place Bars (9.175), 6th Place Beam (9.05), 5th Place All-Around (36.325)
Macy Miller – 1st Place Beam (9.225)
Jenner Richter – 2nd Place Bars (9.45), 5th Place Beam (9.2), 5th Place All-Around (36.25)
Addyson Vogl – 5th Place Bars (9.2), 4th Place Beam (9.1), 6th Place All-Around (36.15)
Silver Level: 4th Place Team
Maliaya Mich – 1st Place Vault (9.3), 1st Place Bars (9.725), 1st Place Beam (9.225), 1st Place Floor (8.9), 1st Place All-Around (37.15)
Hendryx Coffman – 6th Place Vault (9.0), 4th Place Bars (9.425)
Harper Gute – 3rd Place Vault (9.05), 2nd Place Bars (9.45), 2nd Place Beam (9.4), 2nd Place Floor (8.8), 3rd Place All-Around (36.7)
Shelby Johnson – 1st Place Vault (9.2), 3rd Place Bars (9.35), 1st Place Beam (9.45), 1st Place Floor (9.0), 1st Place All-Around (37.0)
Lucy McCurdy – 3rd Place Vault (9.05), 6th Place Bars (9.275), 3rd Place Beam (9.375), 5th Place Floor (8.675), 4th Place All-Around (36.375)
Ximena Mendez – 2nd Place Vault (9.125), 3rd Place Bars (9.325), 2nd Place Beam (9.275), 1st Place Floor (8.8), 1st Place All-Around (36.525)
Ella Stanerson – 2nd Place Vault (9.15), 1st Place Beam (9.45), 3rd Place Floor (8.625), 3rd Place All-Around (36.175)
Cambry Van Ert – 4th Place Vault (8.95), 3rd Place Bars (9.55), 4th Place Beam (9.25), 2nd Place Floor (8.825), 2nd Place All-Around (36.575)
Orion Billings – 7th Place Floor (8.475)
Callie Rudy – 1st Place Vault (9.5), 5th Place Bars (9.3), 1st Place Beam (9.475), 2nd Place All-Around (37.0)
Molly Stamp – 3rd Place Bars (9.2), 3rd Place Beam (9.3), 6th Place All-Around (35.625)
Amira Wilke – 5th Place Vault (9.0), 4th Place Beam (9.275), 4th Place Floor (8.975), 4th Place All-Around (36.15)
Gold Level
Madelynn Gaul – 5th Place Bars (8.875), 2nd Place Beam (8.95), 5th Place All-Around (34.275)
Ashlee King – 7th Place Bars (8.675)
Olivia Linde – 6th Place Vault (8.45), 5th Place Bars (8.9), 6th Place Beam (8.65), 5th Place Floor (8.9), 4th Place All-Around (34.9)
Macy Schuler – 2nd Place Vault (8.8), 1st Place Bars (9.3), 6th Place Beam (8.25), 5th Place All-Around (34.95)
Platinum Level
Maggie Cohrs – 3rd Place Beam (9.1)
Rae Lund – 4th Place Vault (8.75), 3rd Place Beam (8.975), 1st Place Floor (9.15), 1st Place All-Around (34.675)
Allison Middents – 2nd Place Vault (9.225), 6th Place Bars (8.0), 5th Place Beam (9.1), 5th Place All-Around (35.125)
Ella Stamp – 5th Place Bars (8.15), 1st Place Beam (9.0), 2nd Place Floor (8.85), 2nd Place All-Around (34.5)
Diamond Level
Nicole Middents – 1st Place Vault (9.15), 4th Place Bars (8.25), 2nd Place Beam (9.2), 4th Place Floor (9.0), 3rd Place All-Around (35.6)
Boys Level 3
Jack Kelly – 2nd Place Vault (9.3), 4th Place Rings (9.9)
Boys Level 7
Brock Duhachek – 1st Place Vault (11.2), 3rd Place High Bar (9.5), 1st Place Pommel Horse (9.6), 4th Place Floor (10.7)